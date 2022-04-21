278482980_353404490158031_2288270073452193926_n.jpeg

Luis Hernandez Oliver

The Moore County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Robbins man after an undercover investigation related to Sexual Exploitation of a Minor utilizing social media applications, the department announced Thursday.

Luis Hernandez Oliver, 23, of East Hemp Street was arrested and faces 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was jailed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond, pending a court appearance on next Thursday in Moore County District Court.

The investigation was the result of information submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Moore County Sheriff's Office is a part of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children (NCICAC) Taskforce and is committed to protecting our children.

