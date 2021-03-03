A Cameron man was arrested and faces 10 counts of possessing child exploitation material following an investigation by the Moore County Sheriff's Office.
Michael Patrick Enright Jr., 20, of Crains Creek Road in Cameron was arrested on Wednesday and charged with five counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was jailed at the Moore County Detention Center under $5,000 bond and is scheduled to make an appearance in Moore County District Court next Wednesday.
