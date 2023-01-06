Following a more than a month and a half investigation, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man and woman on Wednesday, a press release said.
Jonathan Maurice Bullock, 46, and Sharitta Tara Wilson, 44, both of West End were arrested in connection of an armed robbery that occurred in Whispering Pines on Nov. 15.
Bullock was charged with one count of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery, one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and was committed to the Moore County Detention Center under a $95,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance in Moore County District Court on Jan. 26.
Wilson was charged with one count of felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery, one count of felony accessory after the fact to armed robbery, one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and was committed to the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance in Moore County District Court on Jan. 26.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the offender entered the store and took various small merchandise items and told the store clerk that they had a gun before fleeing the scene. Sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the West End area of Moore County in connection with the robbery, and evidence connected to the incident was located.
