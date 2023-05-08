Nearly all of Kevin Dean’s career in law enforcement has involved him working closely alongside a K9 partner as a handler.
Because of that, the last six months for Dean, a deputy for the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, has brought long days and moments where he didn’t feel as though he was making as big of an impact for the county in the wake of the passing of his K9 partner, Roki, in October.
“It was the longest time of my life,” Dean said. “A winner always wants the ball, so when I would hear them call for another dog from Southern Pines, or my narc guys call for a dog from Southern Pines, or somebody walks away, I would grab my microphone, but I felt like I couldn’t do anything.”
Those feelings are gone now that Dean said he got his “purpose back.” Last week he teamed up with Dyxi, a two-year-old German Shepherd from the Czech bloodline from a kennel in Pennsylvania.
Dean had originally focused on that trip to the kennel of partnering with another Belgian Malinois, the breed he had worked with mostly in the past. The breed is common for working in law enforcement. But then he met Dyxi.
“After working them against her, hands down she outworked them. Everything I saw on her, she exceeded my expectations, and that’s with just a couple days of training already,” Dean said. “I felt like I had to choose the best dog for the county.”
Dyxi is the second K9 the Sheriff’s Office has worked with in recent years, Dean said. The first was Roki, who came on along with Dean two years ago.
Roki passed away suddenly less than a month after successfully locating an 84-year-old woman suffering from a cognitive disorder.
“It was tough for me, and it’s still tough. He was a good dog,” Dean said. “It was the first partner I ever lost. It’s still tough, but you’ve got to keep going with it.”
The Sheriff’s Office told Dean to take his time mourning the loss of his partner, and that another K9 officer would be available for him to choose from in the future.
Dean likes to use the sports analogy that “winners want the ball” in high pressure situations, whether it's tracking someone who wandered away from home or doing an article search for a discarded weapon that could end up in the wrong hands. And the best way to do it is with a dog leash in his hand following the capable nose of a K9.
“Tracking is my baby. I love to run tracks,” Dean said. “To me, in law enforcement, everybody wants to do narcotics work because it’s fun to find, but it doesn’t necessarily cost a life. What costs a life is older folks walking away from their homes and not being able to find their way back.
“You can’t find them all, but you can train to find them all. That’s the way I train.”
Training has been a daily process for Dyxi with Dean. Stretch breaks on the long trip back home from Pennsylvania two weeks ago involved Dean tossing different articles out for Dyxi to go and find. Every evening, even on off days, those same article searches also come after tracking exercises.
Tracking certification for Dyxi involved a 300-yard course in an open field in Pennsylvania. The tracking course that Dean has set up involves a 600-yard trail across different terrain that she has followed directly. Dean shows the near perfect overlay on a tracking app on his phone with Dyxi’s path and the trail she was following.
“In her mind, she’s always working. That keeps her knowing that it’s going to happen at any time now, and it keeps her from being bored in the back of a car for 12 hours,” Dean said.
Dean has a passion for training law enforcement dogs to track. Before his law enforcement career, he trained labradors and beagles for hunting. He has worked with K9 officers for the last eight years, beginning with the Southern Pines Police Department and now the Sheriff’s Office.
Partnering through the American Kennel Club’s Reunite program, Dean was able to get in contact with a kennel raising Dyxi. A donation of $2,500 by the Moore County Kennel Club was matched three times over by the American Kennel Club for a total of $10,000 for the county’s newest K9 officer. The remaining $4,000 came from the Sheriff’s Office, Dean said.
Dean picked out Dyxi in February. She then went through an 11-week training course to teach some of the basics needed to prepare her for the certification process. The final two weeks before returning to Moore County had Dean and Dyxi working closely together to receive the certification to become a K9 officer, as well as bonding as partners.
“She’s a great dog. She’s a lot like Roki with her mentality. She wants to make you happy. I love female dogs. Female dogs bond better with male handers than the males do. They all bond well, but I’ve noticed that females try a little harder,” Dean said. “She’s eager to work. She’s not going around sniffing places to see where other dogs have been. She wants to go straight to work.”
As for the first week on the job, Dxyi has been used for a few narcotic searches, and has continued to work on her tracking ability, honed with Dean’s training.
“I felt like I owed it to the county to get another dog,” Dean said. “She’s going to be ready when we are.”
