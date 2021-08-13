The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide near Robbins.
The victim, who has not yet been identified by law enforcers, was found dead Thursday at the intersection of N.C. 24-27 and Tarry Church Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The slain individual suffered “multiple traumatic injuries,” the release said.
“An examination of the victim on scene led deputies to begin investigating this incident as a homicide,” the release said, adding that a “person of interest” was quickly identified and taken into custody by state troopers on “unrelated charges.”
“This investigation is evolving rather quickly, and further details will be released when they become available,” the release said.
This story is developing; check back for updates.
