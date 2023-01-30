Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting at a home in the 200 block of Whippoorwill Lane in Pinebluff that left one man dead and one woman critically injured.
On Tuesday morning, the Moore County Sheriff's Office named the identity of both.
Jason Vuncannon, 42, was founded deceased at the scene. Nicole Lowen, 39, was airlifted to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill and is listed in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest. Both lived in the home where the shooting occurred, the Sheriff's Office said.
"The Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a female who had been shot at a residence in the Pinebluff area of Moore County. Upon arriving, deputies heard additional gunshots inside the residence," the press release said. "the shooting is being investigated as a domestic incident."
Sheriff’s investigators are still working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
Sheriff Ronnie Fields said the man died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman was transported by helicopter to the hospital from a baseball field in Pinebluff.
Fields said the shooting happened following an argument.
"There's no threat to the community, so thank God there," he said.
First responders were sent to investigate a reported shooting at the property shortly after 4 p.m. They advised the county’s emergency communications center that a helicopter was needed to transport an individual who had been shot, according to police radio traffic.
It was later relayed to the center that a second helicopter was needed for a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.
