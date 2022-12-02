A popular convenience store chain is expanding to Moore County.
Members of the Carthage Planning Board on Thursday reviewed the site plans for a proposed Sheetz store across from Bojangles on Glendon Carthage Road. The Pennsylvania-based chain is known for its large menu of “made-to-order” sandwiches and other food offerings.
The planned 6,139-square-foot store in Carthage will include a drive-thru window, outdoor seating and at least eight fuel pumps, according to illustrations submitted to the board. Like all other Sheetz locations, it will be open 24/7.
Emily Yopp, manager of Carthage, said the project is permitted as a “use by right” and does not require approval from the town. Under the town’s Unified Development Ordinance, the developer is only required to present a site plan to both the planning board and the Carthage Board of Commissioners, which will conduct its own review of the plan during its regular meeting on Dec. 19.
Founded in 1952, Sheetz operates more than 600 stores across six states, with about 17 percent of those stores in North Carolina. The Carthage location will be the company’s first store in Moore County.
The chain has expanded to neighboring counties in recent years, opening two stores in Fayetteville since 2020. A Sheetz opened on N.C. 24-87 in nearby Harnett County last November.
Kathy Liles, town planner for Carthage, said members of the planning board provided Sheetz representatives with feedback on the site plan during Thursday’s meeting. Among other recommendations, the board asked that the company consider increasing the proposed 6-foot landscape buffer between the store and a private road behind the building to better protect residents from light and noise from cars.
“I think everybody at the end of the conversation was excited and let Sheetz know that they were looking forward to them coming,” Liles said. “They had pretty unanimous support.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.