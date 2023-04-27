Sheetz is interested in coming to Southern Pines, having submitted an architectural permit for review by the planning department.
The application proposes a 6,132-square-foot convenience store with restaurant, 12 fuel stations and about 30 parking spaces at 1930 N. Poplar St.
The property is owned by Derby Investment Company, LLC, which also owns the building that contains Trident Marketing off North Poplar Street. Derby spokesperson Gerhard Renner said the building is not yet leased to Sheetz but in an “exploratory phase.”
The proposed location, at the corner of U.S. 1 and North Poplar Street, is currently home to American Guns and Ammo and Spice Cafe. The building would be demolished to create the desired Sheetz plaza. Renner said the company is “making arrangements” for the tenants to find new spaces.
He said American Guns and Ammo would move into another suite within the shopping center. Spice Cafe owner Kanyana Wofford plans to open a new location at 225 W. Morganton Road, the former home of Scruton Brothers Ice Cream.
The property is zoned as general business, which allows for this type of development “by-right with supplemental regulations,” Planner Alaina Mallette said.
The plan includes landscaping to create a buffer from U.S. 1, outdoor seating, multiple entry points and some tweaks to the standard Sheetz design — like adding more brick — to “blend in better with the community.”
The Town Council will likely review Sheetz’ permit in June. When The Pilot reached out to Sheetz, Nick Ruffner, the press relations manager for Sheetz, said in a statement that it's too early to share more information.
“Sheetz continues to move forward in the process to build a new store along North Poplar Street in Southern Pines, North Carolina,” Ruffner said. “However, it is still too early to provide further details on this project.”
This is the second Sheetz proposed for Moore County. Carthage approved site plans last year for one on Glendon Carthage Road.
