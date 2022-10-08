Station

Saturday night shooting that left one dead in Southern Pines. 

“Four shots, at close range” left an African-American male dead on Saturday night at a Southern Pines gas station, according to Southern Pines Police Deputy Chief Charles Campbell. The victim was De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Police are looking for an unidentified suspect who was last seen traveling in a silver Honda Civic with a red front right corner panel. The shooting happened at Mobil Mart – often identified as the Pure Mart due to the circular Pure sign – at 1300 Central Avenue, near Reservoir Park. Multiple shots fired and a gunshot victim were reported at 8:01 p.m. to the Southern Pines Police Department.

(4) comments

jimmie canabera

I'm shocked Pilot covered this as it veers away from reporting crime in out area...might keep tourists away.

Kent Misegades

Violent crime is now practically a weekly affair in our county, once known to have the lowest crime rate in the state. While individual incidences may be unrelated, clearly there is a trend. Fact is, our southern border is wide open since Biden took office. Drugs and drug gangsters are flooding into our country. North Carina has long been a major destination for illegals as our government does essentially nothing to stop the. We have an ag commissioner who publicly supports use of illegal workers. If a shootout can take place in broad daylight in Aberdeen our at this gas station many people pass while driving, where is it safe anymore? No wo der concealed carry classes are full. Biden’s & Cooper’s America.

Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

And what does our boarders have anything to do with African Americans' killing each other? We all know you are a ReTrumplican.

Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

I should have said, "Borders" since we don't provide housing for those coming to our country to harvest our food crops.

