Two children seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident on Labor Day have died.
The accident occurred near Partner Circle on U.S. 15-501 around 8 a.m. on Sept. 5. Southern Pines Fire Chief Mike Cameron confirmed that the grandmother was driving and suffered a “medical emergency as a result of a pre-existing condition” and lost control of her vehicle. She was treated at Moore Regional and released.
Cameron said that all three had been removed from the vehicle upon emergency personnel arriving and “multiple good samaritans were assisting in performing CPR on the children.” He also noted that all three were believed to have been wearing seat belts and that there were no child safety seats in the car.
Nicole Headen was just arriving for her shift at Zaxby’s across the street when the accident occured. She said, “I saw the people helping. I saw three cars stopped and I could see them all gathered around the one car that had the accident and then I looked again and saw them all gathered around the grassy area near the car. I really hope that everyone is ok. It happened so fast. I had just driven past there and nothing was there, then less than ten minutes later, it had already happened and people were helping. We heard the sirens coming right after that.”
Cameron confirmed that “Everyone involved went into action quickly and went above and beyond in attempting to get the three victims safely out of the car and providing the critical care that was needed.”
According to the accident report filed by Officer Tyler A. McNeill, “the vehicle veered right off the roadway while heading north on 15-501.” The car, a 2020 Honda, collided head-on into a tree. The two children and grandmother were taken separately to Moore Regional.
