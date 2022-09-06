After a $250,000 renovation of the clubhouse and portions of 7 Lakes Golf Course, Advance Golf Partners is ready to sell.
Listed at $2.9 million and represented by Chris Charnas, owner of Links Capital Advisors, the 155-acre property in West End went on the market last week.
Jon Whittemore and Larry Galloway own 17 additional courses as part of their company, which specializes in improving the financial and operational performance of golf courses. The two met while working at ClubCorp, the largest owner of private golf and country clubs in the United States.
In December 2014, the member-owned club decided to pursue a sale after a five-year drop in membership created a revenue shortfall. The property was bought by Advance Golf Partners in January 2015. At the time, Whittemore called the country club and course a “hidden gem” with “great bones” and “an unsung hero in the market.”
As the two men began the transformation of the property, one of their original business strategies was to offer a package deal including a round of golf, cart rental and breakfast or lunch.
The course, located in the Seven Lakes South gated community, was designed originally by Peter Tufts III, great-grandson of Pinehurst founder James Walker Tufts and godson of Donald Ross. It opened for play in 1976.
When they bought the property several years ago, the ownership group invested about $120,000 into improvements including HVAC, roofing, interior paint, flooring, lighting, furnishings and televisions in a variety of high-traffic areas. About $63,000 was spent replacing sections of the cart path and restoring the greens to their original footprints.
According to records, the golf club appears to be on sound financial footing and has little deferred maintenance. The listing suggests that the property is “perfect for an investor looking to maximize their return or for an owner/operator looking for a long term golf play.”
Attempts to reach the owners and course managers for comment were unsuccessful.
Included in the listing are 7.9 acres for potential development, a 10,035 square-foot clubhouse, a pro shop, locker rooms, ofﬁces, a restaurant, a fully equipped kitchen, a golf cart barn, maintenance building and parking for 128 vehicles.
