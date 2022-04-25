A Union Pines High School student has been named the winner of the sixth annual Seven Lakes Family Dentistry Scholarship.
Luke O’Donnell, a senior at Union Pines, received a $1,500 college scholarship. Two other finalists were also awarded scholarships. Adrian Archer, from Pinecrest High School, received a $1,000 award and Ryan Grafenberg, also from Pinecrest, received a $500 award.
O’Donnell, of Southern Pines, is the son of Patrick O’Donnell and Rachel Black. He is ranked first in his class at Union Pines. He is the team captain of the Varsity Tennis team and was the 3A Tri-County Tennis Player of the Year and MVP. He is also on the Varsity Cross Country Team and has worked for the past five years at Whispering Pies.
O’Donnell has earned the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence, is in the National Honor Society, has been student of the month for Moore County and is a member of the LEO and Student 2 Student clubs.
In the fall, O’Donnell plans to attend N.C. State University, where he plans to pursue a career in biology.
His outstanding character was evident in his letters of reference. As was noted by his references, “Luke has a rare blend of academic promise, enthusiasm for life, willingness to help others, and undeniable ability to lead.”
Archer, son of Ronald and Claudia Archer of Pinehurst, is currently tied for first in his class at Pinecrest High School. His leadership positions include president of the junior and senior class at Pinecrest; team captain of the cross country team and track and field teams; National Honor Society president; and Speech/Debate Team secretary.
His awards/achievements include being an AP scholar with distinction, accepted to Governor’s School, Pinecrest Cross Country MVP, All-State recognition for track and field, HOBY Leadership Conference representative for Pinecrest, and National Speech/Debate Qualifier for Extemporaneous Speaking.
Archer has also volunteered in the community teaching math and English to third graders and at the U.S. Kids Golf Tournament. He is described by a reference as “enthusiastic, engaging, intelligent, and valuing of the opportunity to contribute to the success of any team or group he belongs to without seeking the spotlight for himself.”
Archer plans to attend Johns Hopkins University in the fall, where he will pursue a degree in computer science and applied mathematics while running for the school’s track and cross-country teams.
Grafenberg, son of Matthew and Georgina Grafenberg of Pinehurst, is currently tied for first in his class at Pinecrest High School. He is a varsity tennis player at Pinecrest, where he received the Coach’s Award. He is also an AP Scholar with distinction; received first place in the HOSA Bowl at regional competition; and is involved in Young Life and plays in the praise band at Southern Pines United Methodist Church.
Grafenberg plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he will pursue a career in music production. According to references, “Ryan is passionate about helping others, is compassionate and is one of the most outstanding youth I have known.”
The Seven Lakes Family Dentistry Scholarship is open to any senior at any high school in Moore County, and applications were received this spring. With 23 outstanding applications received, the Independent Scholarship Committee had an extremely difficult decision.
The Scholarship Committee is composed of retired educators, school administrators and business professionals. The applicants were evaluated on the basis of academic performance, moral character, letters of recommendation, community involvement and a personal statement.
Dr. Jennifer S. Massey, owner of Seven Lakes Family Dentistry, sponsors this scholarship as a way to give back to the Moore County community.
“I remember how important the scholarships were that I received,” she said. “They allowed me the opportunity to complete my undergraduate education debt free. I am honored to be a part of assisting other students in fulfilling their college and career aspirations.
“We were excited to have such a great response again this year and I look forward to continuing this scholarship in the future.”
