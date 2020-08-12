At the end of Lakeview Point, the very first house in Seven Lakes was built for Peggy Makepeace and her husband. It was 1973 and the vacation-like residential community envisioned by developer Fred Lawrence was just getting started.
“He was not an educated man but he had a big heart. Fred could see things that others couldn’t. He had a dream and that dream came true,” she said.
Makepeace was a licensed broker and set up a real estate office in Seven Lakes, housed in what is now the Northside gatehouse, to sell vacant lots. She giggles now when looking over their vintage sales advertisements.
“We thought those looked so good,” she said, with a light laugh.
Almost immediately the community began to draw retirees, particularly those from the Northeast looking for a warmer climate. Families soon followed, attracted by the amenities.
Makepeace herself recently retired to live in Seven Lakes South.
“I have gone full circle in 47 years,” she said. “It really is pleasant here. I tell people, you don’t have to go to Florida to retire.”
