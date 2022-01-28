They know how to work as a team on the court or the field, but for some student-athletes at Sandhills Community College, excellence in their sport is an extension of their individual motivation.
Last fall, that motivation drove Lexi Allen, Shelby Hull, Savanna Lowery, Mya Mallard and Abby Quick to academic perfection: 4.0 semester grade-point averages and a place on the President’s List.
It’s the first time in Alicia Riggan’s 13 years as head coach that more than one or two team members have attained a straight-A average. But she doesn’t believe it’s a coincidence.
Riggan said there’s also a cultural element at Sandhills that inspires achievement, and that her volleyball players are now contributing to that culture. All five students were recently photographed with college President John Dempsey on the beach volleyball court.
“The connection here is indescribable, from the top down.We call it ‘the Flyer family,’” said Riggan. “Dr. Dempsey makes everybody who comes in contact with him feel like part of the family here, and we’re so thankful to have that connection from the top down.”
For a community college student-athlete, long-term goals like good grades or transfer to a university can get lost in the day-to-day demands of coursework, exams and athletic training.
Just playing volleyball involves two hours of practice starting at 7 a.m., and three to five games every week during the season. Three days a week at least, their daily class schedule starts with weight training. Then every athlete has to take at least 12 semester hours to be eligible to play. Others have even more to occupy their waking hours. Shelby Hull works evenings at a restaurant and Abby Quick commutes from her home in Scotland County.
Lexi Allen graduated from Pinecrest in 2021 and is on track to finish her associate’s degree this May. Earning an associate’s as a Sandhills Promise scholar was the most economical avenue for her to start her higher education. It also meant that she started her first semester as a full-time community college student knowing what to expect.
“School has always come before volleyball anyway, and I’ve always played volleyball so I didn't think it would be hard to manage my schedule because I’ve always done it,” she said.
Allen’s fall schedule included pre-calculus, chemistry and Spanish as well as an introductory business course. At first, the course load was overwhelming, but she settled into the weekly routine of each class and learned to adjust her day-to-day priorities. It wasn’t long before she knew straight As were in her grasp, and she decided to make the most of the chance.
Allen plans to attend UNC-Greensboro’s online college for a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
“I was pretty confident it was going to happen from the beginning of the semester because I knew what I was capable of if I applied myself,” she said.
“I think Sandhills is just a great opportunity whether you’re playing sports or not. Especially if you can do dual-enrollment. It’s 50 percent of your bachelor’s degree paid for basically. There are people in other parts of the world who would kill for that opportunity.”
Sandhills itself enables student-athletes to put their best foot forward both on the volleyball court and in class. Riggan herself works closely with an academic advisor, Marsha Epke, to ensure that athletes keep up with their assignments, and ensure that they’re proactive about working with their class instructors when they might have to miss class for a game.
“We want to win and be the best but stuff like this is why I do what I do. It reinforces why we’re in the field we're in,” said Riggan.
“In 5-10 years you forget what your record was, but they’ll never forget taking that picture, the experiences they’ve had here, having that 4.0. I think it’s definitely encouraged some of the other girls … some may have just never been challenged to set that bar.”
For sophomore Mya Mallard, last semester was her most academically demanding so far. That’s when she started the fundamental courses of Sandhills’ medical laboratory technology program: including immunology and microbiology, and the lab technology introductory course.
But it was also the first time she was able to end the semester with an A in every course.
“There’s always one class I kind of fall back in and get a B. Being the first semester in the program I wanted to work really hard to get all As and stay at the top of my courses,” she said.
“During the season I definitely got overwhelmed because it would be practice, class, homework until I sleep, and then repeat it all again.”
Mallard soon realized that doing homework until she fell asleep over a book was hurting her in the long run.
“I noticed that it really helped if I worked for a few hours if I gave myself an hour break and then did some more work,” she said. “Also I started making sure I was getting good sleep. If I got more sleep I got more done the next day, because I’d be more awake.”
Abby Quick’s secret to success was to work as far ahead in her classes as she possibly could — and stay there.
“Overall I think I’m pretty organized and I have been pretty much my whole life,” she said, adding that she often stayed in study hall beyond the required four hours. “Once you’re there it’s like ‘hey let’s just do this other thing’ so when the weekend comes I don’t have to worry about it.”
Quick is a second year student studying elementary education and planning to transfer to UNC-Pembroke to double major in speech therapy. She says that starting at Sandhills has enabled her to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing college volleyball. In turn, being on the team has put her alongside equally motivated students.
“I think everybody’s of the same mindset,” she said. “We have to be able to do well in school, so all those factors go into it.”
Shelby Hull completed most of the general education requirements toward her associate’s before graduating from Union Pines last year. She didn’t hesitate to take on the busier college volleyball schedule last fall along with weightier academic material.
Volleyball and homework consume Hull’s schedule outside of class and work. She’s confident it will all pay off when she applies to transfer to N.C. State.
It’s that focus that has pushed her to take 19 course hours this spring and stay on track to finish an associate’s degree this summer.
“As much as you want to procrastinate, don’t,” is her mantra. “You’ve got to take care of future-you by doing the work now. That way you don’t have to stress about it later.”
