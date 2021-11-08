Construction projects face a litany of challenges these days. Supply chain disruptions and soaring material costs on the front end and staffing shortages both on the building site and in the inspection office on the back end.
On Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners learned about a proposed two-year college degree pathway and changes to state-level certifications that could expedite the process for on-site sewage (septic) and water supply permits.
“For decades, local health departments have continually been unable to hire in sufficient numbers registered environmental health specialists or soil scientists...to meet the demand for service from the public,” said Robert Wittmann, director of the Moore County Health Department, noting the situation can adversely affect the building trade, local economy, and also create a public health concern.
Currently, a four-year degree is required to qualify as a Registered Environmental Health Specialist (REHS), in addition to completion of an internship and successfully passing state and local level exams. Wittmann said health directors from across the state have collaborated on an updated certification process. They intend to petition the General Assembly to approve of the shortened educational pathway that would address this specific need.
As presented, the two-year curricula would be restricted to on-site sewage and water supply coursework developed in conjunction with four-year universities. Individuals completing the two-year program would be eligible to work in limited capacities at local health departments or continue their education to attain more advanced positions in the environmental health technician field.
Commissioner Otis Ritter admonished Wittmann, stating he’s heard from frustrated residents in northern Moore County who waited for six to eight weeks, or more, for a response from Environmental Health for a septic project permit.
“You guys are so far behind, people will be making three payments on a house loan before it ever starts to be constructed,” Ritter said.
“We are short-staffed. We are severely short-staffed,” Wittmann responded. He noted the environmental health office has only had two investigators working in the field the last few weeks; however, the department is currently in the process of bringing in two new employees. “The demand is very high. They are working through (permit requests) as quickly as they can.”
In addition, Wittmann said he has worked with county administration on a manpower study so he can make appropriate hiring recommendations during next year’s budget planning process.
(1) comment
Mr. Whittmann also stated they had made an offer to a qualified individual however, he had decided to remain with his current employer having, apparently, used his application to Moore County to successfully negotiate a higher wage where he was. Mr Whittmann mentioned the salary range at Moore County for those qualified individuals may no longer be competitive in the marketplace. I would think the answer to that might be fairly simple - CHANGE WHAT YOU ARE WILLING TO PAY. Either that or suffer with the delays Commissioner Ritter has identified.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.