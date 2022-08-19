The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will host a free class on ways for people to respond to an active shooter event and tips for self protection.
The class will be offered on Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 2-4 p.m. for people over the age of 50. It will be led by:
* Scot Brooks, who serves as the Moore County Deputy Director of Public Safety. Brooks is responsible for the administration and operations oversight for the departments Emergency Medical Services division, E911 division, and the emergency Management division.
Brooks has over 30 years of emergency services experience in both hospital-owned and county operated systems. His credentials include NC Paramedic certification, Critical Care Paramedic certification, and being a Nationally Registered Paramedic.
Brooks also serves as a member of North Carolina All Hazards Incident Management Team and frequently conducts training and exercises across the State.
* Billy Leonard, a native of Carthage and captain of the Professional Standards Division at the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. Leonard is responsible for the logistics, finances and fleet management for the office and oversees the IT services, internal affairs investigations, agency training, recruitment, sex offender registry, and community services.
Leonard’s credentials include General Instructor Certification, Specialized Firearms Instructor, and being a Certified Justice Officer for the State of North Carolina.
He is a graduate of Sandhills Community College, where he earned an associate degree in Computer Programming and attended basic law enforcement training. He is also a graduate of N.C. State University’s Law Enforcement Executive Program.
The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) course, designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy. It provides strategies, guidance and a plan for surviving an active shooter event. Also, at this event, attendees will learn basic tips for self-protection, especially those individuals who are older and frailer, have vision impairments or use a cane, walker or wheelchair.
You must call (910) 947-4483 to reserve your seat.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501 in West End, approximately two miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
