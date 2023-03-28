On Tuesday, April 4, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will begin a two-week breakfast and learn program called, “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” This program is free and open to Moore County residents aged 50 and older.
The two-week program is designed to educate people on their options whether they choose to stay in their home to age in place, relocate to a CCRC (continuum of care retirement community), assisted living community or, if needed, a skilled nursing home. Presentations are given by local representatives and feature table vendors who will share resources and information that represent each part of this 2-week program. Breakfast and door prizes will be provided each week and is sponsored by various businesses that participate.
Week one features presentations by members of the Moore County Department of Aging on available services , Moore County Public Safety Department, Moore County Department of Social Services, Moore County Veterans Services, HomeChoice Network on Home Care and their new service, Transitional Living Services (TLS), Garner Law Firm on elder law, FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care and Boles Funeral Home on pre-planning options. Table vendors include all presenters, other agencies that provide the same service, Division of the Blind, mobile occupational therapists, well as many others.
Week two features presentations by St. Joseph of the Pines on CCRC’s and what they have to offer, Fox Hollow Senior Living on assisted living and secured memory care, Magnolia Gardens on a cost analysis to help you decide on lifestyle options, The Greens at Pinehurst on skilled nursing, Veterans Services on benefits, and Garner Law Firm. Table vendors will again include all presenters, and other agencies that provide the same service.
To attend, you must register in advance to reserve your seat by calling (910) 947-4483.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-01, in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
