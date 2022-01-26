The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will hold an educational presentation explaining how local volunteers through the Community Advisory Committee work with the North Carolina State’s Ombudsman Program, the Department of Social Services, Nursing Homes and Adult Care Homes to advocate on behalf of Moore County seniors. A demonstration, with the Senior Moments Players, will show how a CAC volunteer approaches and interacts with a senior who is living in a nursing home or adult care home setting. An explanation of the process if they should suspect neglect or abuse will also be made.
The event on Friday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Senior Enrichment Center, is free and open to the public. Advance registration is requested, reserve your seat by calling (910) 947-4483.
The Older Americans Act requires that each state establish and maintain a statewide Long Term care Ombudsman Program to advocate on behalf of residents in nursing homes and adult care homes. The Long Term Care Ombudsman Program has been in existence in North Carolina since 1976 and, in 1989, the North Carolina General Assembly enacted legislation for the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program. The Ombudsman Program is an effective advocate and resource for older adults and people with disabilities who live in nursing homes, assisted living, and other licensed adult care homes. Ombudsmen help residents understand and exercise their rights to good care in an environment that promotes and protects their dignity and quality of life.
The Community Advisory Committee is a group of volunteers that work through the Ombudsman Program and are appointed by the N.C. Board of Commissioners. The volunteers are advocates for residents living in long term care facilities. They make unannounced visits to each facility to assure the rights of residents are respected, and they observe and maintain a record of the general conditions under which residents reside. They promote community education and awareness of the needs of the resident.
Committee members conduct trainings of new volunteers and quarterly meetings at the Senior Enrichment Center.
“I am thankful for people that volunteer their time, but I am particularly thankful for those that volunteer their time advocating on behalf of seniors”, said Lynne Drinkwater, SEC Program Coordinator.
Because the Senior Enrichment Center is a government building, masks are required for the informational meeting. Refreshments will be made available as a courtesy by Black Pearl Home Care.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in Carthage, approximately two miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.