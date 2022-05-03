On Tuesday, May 10, from 3 to 4 p.m., the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) will celebrate Nurses Week with a Nurse Honor Guard Program. This is a free event.
The Nurse Honor Guard of the Sandhills of North Carolina pays tribute to nurses at the time of their death by performing the Nightingale Tribute at the funeral or memorial service. This service is like a military tribute and officially releases the nurse from their nursing duties.
The Nurses Honor Guard dresses in the traditional white uniform complete with cap and cape. The ceremony is brief; it takes about 5 minutes and consists of reciting the Nightingale Tribute and laying of a white rose, symbolizing the nurse’s dedication to the profession. They call the nurse’s name three times and a triangle is rung after each call of the name. After the roll call, the nurse is officially released from their nursing duties. A lit Nightingale lamp is carried up at the beginning of the ceremony and is extinguished and presented to the family, afterwards.
The program at the SEC will begin with a presentation about the Nurse Honor Guard Program and finish with a Nightingale Tribute ceremony. Attendees of this event will be able to provide a name of a loved one they have lost, who was a nurse that they can honor in this format. The names on the list will be read during this ceremony to pay tribute to them.
“When I heard about this wonderful program, I wanted to create a presentation during Nurses Week,” said Lynne Drinkwater, SEC Program Coordinator. “I’m so glad the SEC Registered Nurses Debbie Hickman and Mary Ott are available and will be in attendance during this program.”
The Nurse Honor Guard of the Sandhills of North Carolina is always looking for nurses to serve as volunteers for this Program. Retired nurses are also a valuable resource. Each nurse is responsible to purchase their own white uniform and shoes.
Refreshments will be provided by HomeChoice Network.
Call (910) 947-4483 to reserve your seat.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in Carthage, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
