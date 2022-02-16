The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) is bringing back the educational event, the Game of Life’s Journey, in March 2022. This event is free and open to Moore County residents, 50 and older. This event is comprised of two parts, and will include tours of local independent living communities, assisted living communities, and rehabilitation centers and nursing homes.
Each participant will receive a 3-ring binder with separate tabs for the different paths a person may find themselves on during their life’s journey. Sponsors will provide information regarding their business, agency or organization that will be added to the correct tab in the binder. This will help participants keep the information learned and received in an organized manner.
“I’ve noticed since the shutdown, how some SEC participants, friends and neighbors are more concerned about their future. Some are frailer and due to lack of socialization, some are dealing with some cognitive issues. With the increased fear that some are experiencing, I thought this was a good time to bring back the Game of Life’s Journey and present it in a new way,” said Lynne Drinkwater, SEC’s program coordinator with the Moore County Department of Aging.
“My goal is that people have fun while they learn and make their plan and at the same time possibly alleviate some of their stress.”
Part 1 of the program is scheduled Tuesday, March 1. Registration and breakfast will be held from 8-8:50 a.m., with presentations to follow from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Topics include safely living independently in your home, what assisted living is, secured memory care, rehabilitation centers and skilled nursing homes, the benefits of living in a continuum of care community (CCRC), advanced directives, pre-planning your funeral, a comedy skit by members of the SEC’s Senior Moments Players and finishing with a presentation on powers of attorney from Jennifer Garner, of Garner Law Firm, PLLC.
At the end of Part 1, participants will receive a passport and a map. The map will contain dates and times along with the names and addresses of participating independent living communities, assisted living communities, and rehabilitation centers and nursing homes. Participants are required to tour at least two places on the map within the three week period. At each visit they will receive a stamp in their passport for proof. For every additional tour they go on, which results in an additional stamp in their passport, they will receive an additional entry to win a $300 grand prize or $200 second place prize.
Part 2 is scheduled Tuesday, March 29. Breakfast will be held 9-9:30 a.m., with presentations from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., on services that are available through the Department of Aging, how to pay for assisted living through the aid and attendance benefit offered through Veterans Services, and a presentation on the Medicaid spend down process by Jennifer Garner, of Garner Law Firm, PLLC. A vendor table fair is scheduled from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., with prize winners announced at 12 p.m. To be eligible to win, participants must attend both parts, receive at least two stamps in their passport and attend the vendor table fair.
At this current time, masks are required in the Senior Enrichment Center building.
To reserve a seat, please call (910) 947-4483. The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
