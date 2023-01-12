State Sen. Tom McInnis, a Republican whose District 21 includes Moore County, has again been selected to co-chair the Senate’s Appropriations on Department of Transportation Committee.
McInnis will lead the committee alongside fellow senators Vickie Sawyer and Michael A. Lazzara. The appointments were announced Tuesday by Senate leader Phil Berger.
An auctioneer originally from Richmond County, McInnis was first elected in 2014 to represent District 25, which at the time included Richmond, Anson, Rowan, Scotland and Stanly counties. He successfully ran for reelection after the district was redrawn to include Moore County in 2018.
When the most recent round of redistricting placed Moore in District 21 with Cumberland County, McInnis decided to run against Democrat Frank McNeill for the contested seat. He defeated McNeill with over 54 percent of the vote.
The Appropriations on Department of Transportation Committee hears “funding matters pertaining to agency budgets and operations,” according to a news release from Berger’s office. In a statement, Berger said McInnis, who has co-chaired the committee since 2017, “has a proven track record of being a leader in our caucus.”
McInnis will serve on seven other committees during the upcoming legislative session. In November, it was announced that he would also continue to serve as one of the Republican party’s two whips in the Senate.
“I would like to thank Sen. Berger for appointing me to these vital committees that will shape the future of North Carolina,” McInnis said in a statement. “I look forward to working for the great people in the 21st District comprised of Cumberland and Moore Counties and passing meaningful legislation to continue North Carolina’s positive growth for all.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
