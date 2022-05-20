For the 156 professional golfers who will arrive next week for the 77th U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Golf and Country Club, the sport is played individually.
For the Southern Pines Police Department, the “home team” law-enforcement agency for the championship, a collective effort will be needed to ensure safety for the golfers, spectators and staff.
“We have partnered with every agency that you can think of. In Moore County, our partners are technically, the sheriff’s office, Aberdeen, Pinehurst and us. We use resources from all four departments. We’re also using resources from the Moore County Department of Public Safety. Their emergency management — well, just their staff in general — is helping us with this,” Southern Pines Deputy Chief Charles Campbell said. “On the state level, I’ve got the SBI, Highway Patrol and ALE. Everyone is helping. To say that this is a collaborative effort is the best way to put this.”
In recent days, Southern Pines police posted on social media the plan that will most directly impact the local area the week of the Women’s Open: the closure of through-traffic on N.C. 22 (Central Drive) between Pee Dee Road and the Midland Road traffic circle the week of the championship.
“With the way Southern Pines and Highway 22 is suited with the golf crossings, spectators and golfers will be crossing at multiple different locations. It's just the safest way to make sure that no one gets injured is to shut that road down,” Campbell said. “While there’s going to be a traffic increase for the championship, we’re trying as best as possible to eliminate as much confusion and congestion as we can.”
The road will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Monday, May 30, and will be closed until the conclusion of the championship on Sunday, June 5.
The road will be closed starting at Oak Drive, and residents are receiving passes from the U.S. Golf Association to get through the roadblocks.
The N.C. Department of Transportation will have message boards going up on area roads closer to the championship to alert drivers of the changes. Southern Pines Police has also worked with Moore County Schools and St. John Paul II Catholic School to make sure buses and other school traffic is not affected, since each has schools near the course.
Plans to set up safety measures ahead of the championship ramped up in January, Campbell said. Allison Burns, the senior championship director for the U.S. Women’s Open, said that the information was distributed to Southern Pines two years ago to begin reaching out to local and state agencies.
“We just want to make sure that the players, the fans and every one site is safe,” she said. “They have a great plan in place to make sure everyone stays safe and we are here to help them and make sure everything goes smoothly as possible.”
For many who worked past Opens, the plans are a near repeat from 2007. Campbell has worked every U.S. Open championship to come to the area during his time in local law enforcement.
“We being the host agency are responsible for the incident action plan, or the safety security plan for the championship. We’re working very closely with the USGA on that,” Campbell said. “It’s pretty consistent. That was a great action plan with our agency as the host agency that year as well. We operate under the National Incident Management System, so you’re just plugging different facts into the same system.”
To make sure traffic is routed away from the course, general parking for the championship will be at Sandhills Community College, with a shuttle bringing fans to the course Tuesday through Sunday.
This edition of the championship will also have a different drop-off location for spectators on the 18th fairway, and closer to a nucleus of a lot of the other attractions for the championship. In the past, the entry to the course was behind the 14th green and 15th tee.
“Having fans enter the at the 18th fairway will help us create a great atmosphere with the fan central, the merchandise area and the junior activation area located on the practice range closest to the clubhouse,” Burns said. “We are hoping it will bring a lot of buzz to the course.”
Southern Pines will use off-duty officers to work 15 security posts at the course, and the State Highway Patrol will be responsible for 15 different traffic posts in the area of the course. The USGA will also provide security help on the course, Campbell said.
FirstHealth will have two tents, and Moore County Public Safety will be used for medical emergencies on the course.
The surrounding agencies will be used to assist Southern Pines in the local area with the influx of people.
“We’re not pulling from our working staff. Resources that we would normally have on a daily basis will remain the same, so there’s that continuity of service,” Campbell said. “That’s why we’ve partnered with the sheriff’s office, Aberdeen and Pinehurst to use those resources under mutual aid to help us fill those spots.”
Campbell is preparing his department for an influx of golf fans everywhere in the area, and while that could mean more people waiting in line at local restaurants or other businesses, the job of law enforcement is to keep everything as close to normal as possible.
“The biggest thing to let everybody know is that as far as security and ease of living in the area, we’re doing everything possible not to impact people’s lives,” Campbell said. “We understand that people are still going to work and still going to school and we want to be cautious of that. The plan encompasses making sure that we have a minimal impact on the community.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
