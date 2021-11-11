Chipotle has not been willing to go on record, yet, about any potential plans for a new location in Southern Pines. But a second national chain has stepped forward to announce it will be opening a new restaurant on U.S. 15-501, at the corner of Murray Hill Road.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, a “fast casual” restaurant chain out of Kansas, is putting the finishing details on its architectural plans that will be reviewed in December by the Southern Pines Town Council.
Bill Mosely, president of Moseley Real Estate Advisors (MREA) in Charlotte, presented plans to town leaders on Tuesday for a new 8,200 square foot retail strip on the long-vacant lot at this very busy intersection.
The primary structure has space for four tenants. A Chipotle restaurant was clearly identified in architectural renderings. Moseley confirmed that Chipotle has reviewed and approved the site and “are looking to move forward soon.”
Chipotle spokesperson Sally Evans told The Pilot in a Nov. 5 email, “At this point, we do not have a planned location in Southern Pines. But stay patient! We are always looking to bring our food with integrity to great new communities.”
The proposed Freddy’s would be located on the same parcel in a separate stand-alone building with a shared parking lot area.
Moseley said he’s had his eye on this particular site for at least 15 years. He was a longtime business associate and friend of D.P. Black, who previously owned the property.
Black and his wife, Mary Lou, considered pillars of the Moore County community, were killed at their Aberdeen home in July. Two men, Tony Chad Patterson, 42, from Aberdeen, and Tim Cooper, 45, from Carthage, were charged with two counts of murder in connection with the slayings. Patterson is an ex-employee of Black’s Paving.
“I knew DP and his family for years,” Moseley said. “I always was interested in this parcel and had done other projects with them over the last 10 years. So yes, I am very familiar with the area.”
Aaron Keck, director of construction and facilities for HCI Hospitality, said the Southern Pines location joins more than 15 Freddy’s developed by the franchisee in the Carolinas.
“It’s not a secret on our end. We are very excited about coming to Southern Pines,” Keck said. “What stood out to us was the community feel and general hospitality of the people there. We felt it was something we could contribute to and be a part of.”
Keck noted Freddy’s is a veteran-founded brand. “We are happy and proud of that military relationship. We feel with the community that Southern Pines is, our brand and value, it will be a good fit for us.”
Moseley anticipated the project will break ground in early January and the retail center, including Chipotle’s and Freddy’s restaurants, is tentatively scheduled to open in late summer or early fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.