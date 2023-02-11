Sandhills Community College has officially started recruiting for a leader who can shepherd the school into an era of enrollment growth while also navigating a changing economy and post-pandemic learning environment.
With the help of a consultant from the Association of Community College Trustees’ search service, Sandhills’ trustees have gathered input from the community and college employees to develop a profile against which those hoping to be the college’s third-ever president will be measured.
That profile is a lengthy document that strives to spell out what it will take to measure up to the legacy of John Dempsey, who retired in December after a vaunted 33-year term as Sandhills’ president.
In a public forum Tuesday, members of Sandhills’ faculty and staff described what they would like to see in the college’s next president: a collaborative, open communicator who supports all classes of employee and brings creative ideas about boosting enrollment.
ACCT consultant Kennon Briggs, a former executive vice president of the N.C. Community College System, is helping coordinate the search. Applications will be open until late March on the ACCT website. The ACCT’s search service is currently organizing executive searches for a dozen community colleges around the country.
The college’s search committee consists of five trustees — Larry Caddell, Tim Carpenter, Joe Clendenin, George Little and Helen Probst Mills — and three employees: Center for Creative Learning and Lifelong Learning Institute Director Danaka Bunch; Matt Dial, an associate professor of biology; and Ed Spitler, chair of the engineering, construction and computer technologies department. Bunch and Dial were elected by their colleagues as staff council chair and faculty assembly president, respectively.
That committee will gain access to applications when they close in March and winnow the field to a group of semifinalists. The search committee will then interview the semifinalists virtually and select three to five finalists.
Finalists’ names will be made public and submitted to the State Board of Community Colleges for approval. Sandhills’ full Board of Trustees will interview the finalists, who will also be expected to participate in a public forum.
On their current timeline, the trustees expect to announce a new president by early May, in time for a summer start date.
ACCT and the trustees also collected input via anonymous online surveys. Briggs said during Tuesday’s forum that the 70 or so responses were more or less unanimous in identifying the school’s pandemic-era enrollment slump as a “No. 1 concern.”
College staff and faculty added maintaining the college’s academic rigor in an age of virtual learning to that list, along with a host of other concerns.
Briggs said that Sandhills’ academic programs — with individual accreditations in everything from nursing and other health sciences to basic law enforcement training and aviation management — paired with a matchless system of financial support for students will resound nationwide as a calling card for talented administrators.
“Sandhills is unique. It does things other institutions don’t do. If you don’t believe that, look at your specialized program accreditations. You've got a lot of them, which really demonstrate academic rigor and intentionality by the school,” he said.
“This college will sell itself across the state, region and nation because of who you are and what you do.”
College employees said that they want a new president who will adapt to Sandhills’ existing atmosphere of mutual trust and respect between executive administrators, faculty and staff. Part of that involves being accessible to students, faculty and staff alike and considering all of their needs as equally important.
“I think one of the most significant characteristics is going to be someone that we can trust, someone that’s transparent,” said Shenika Ward, dean of campus diversity and cultural programs.
“If we have someone who is for us, with us behind the scenes, and we can trust them, I think it will be easy to follow someone who embodies those characteristics.”
They also advocated for the trustees to hire someone who has previous experience in a classroom and is willing, like Dempsey, to teach classes and witness firsthand the struggles and accomplishments of Sandhills’ diverse student body.
“With everything going on in society, I think it’s really important that our students feel like they are seen on campus, especially by our president,” said Dana Diaz Cuellar, Sandhills’ director of student life.
“Dr. Dempsey did a wonderful job with that. He was always there to listen to the students, see what their needs were and was there to support.”
They’re hoping for the best of both worlds: a leader who can get to know students on campus and advocate for them outside of it, and a teacher who also understands the needs of the industries and economy the college trains them to navigate.
“What I would like to see is that we hire somebody who has been a teacher, who has even been a student at a community college, who has gone through the ranks just like many of us have,” said Ilona Pelerin, an instructor in the mathematics department.
“Because we are serving a community, the community is the industry that the students go out there and have to work in, so they need to know about that. They need to maybe even have experienced that to some extent, but still know what it means to be an educator.”
Many faculty members referred to Dempsey’s ability to be an ambassador for Sandhills and success in fundraising for scholarships and other programs. Vice President for Continuing Education and Workforce Development Fallon Brewington pointed out that it’s important for a college president to be involved with the population that the college serves along with the population that can serve the college.
“That is part of networking as well,” she said. “You've got to be able to interact with those students and those families that we are trying to serve to get a better understanding of their needs, and be willing to be an advocate so that all students feel welcome here and like they belong.”
(1) comment
These woke government colleges are all about diversity. Why not put their money where their mouth is and hire a Christian Libertarian as the next president, the opposite of his predecessor. Someone from Bob Jones University, Liberty Christian University, or Hillsdale? Then empower him to balance out the entire faculty in the same manner.
