Jack Laflin needs a kidney.
His situation is as simple and as complicated as that.
A live donor is preferable. Donors are able to lead normal lives with the single remaining kidney. Recipients may also live longer than with a cadaver organ.
Transplantation surgery yields good results. The complicated part is finding a donor with the matching blood type, most likely a family member. Laflin has no siblings. His wife Betsy, their three children and nine grandchildren have all been ruled out, for various reasons.
The wait list for a live donor at Duke Transplant Center, where the 74-year-old is a patient, is five to seven years. Nationally, 100,000 people await donations through United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS). In 2020, 22,817 patients received transplants. His other choices — dialysis or cadaver donor — have limitations. Therefore, Laflin decided to “go public” with an appeal.
“It’s a humbling experience,” he says.
Laflin, who played football and baseball at Cornell, enjoyed a successful career as a human resources executive for corporations like Harris Semiconductors on the east and west coasts. In 2007, the family was forced to evacuate their home by California wildfires. They drove across the country to visit relatives in Cary. Laflin had often played golf in Pinehurst. This time, he took Betsy, a non-golfer. She fell in love with the village, the people, everything.
“We came down and never went back,” Laflin recalls.
In 1974 Laflin was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. “I was given low odds of surviving, but we made it,” he said. Then, for the past six years, he has suffered a steady degradation of kidney function attributed to hypertension, first treated locally before being accepted at Duke.
“Last March they started talking about dialysis,” the primary treatment for patients. Laflin wanted an active role. “I did my own research and after eating meat for years, drastically changed my diet to plant-based,” he says: low potassium, low sodium, no alcohol. He plans and prepares their meals.
“I became an Indian-vegetarian food savant,” using spices familiar from time spent in India.
Laflin credits dietary changes for helping stabilize his condition.
Nevertheless, Laflin’s local nephrology team referred him to the Duke clinic. “Not everyone qualifies,” he says. “But I met the medical criteria.”
After two days of examinations and evaluations, he was deemed capable of receiving a transplant and told a living donor was the best option. In November, Laflin’s name joined the queue which, in the U.S., numbers 120,000.
Once again, Laflin, now facing dialysis, chose to mount his own search. Many methods have been tried, including sky writing. A Florida publication reports a man walking through Disney World in a “In need of a kidney O positive” T-shirt. Someone posted his photo on Facebook and, six months later, a volunteer came forward. Social media is flooded with case histories ending in pleas.
Laflin learned that any donor he found must be evaluated medically and emotionally by the Duke Live Donor Transplant team. He was warned of medical tourism to Indonesia, Mexico and elsewhere, where kidney transplantation for a flat rate thrives.
Laflin is beginning his search with a more personal approach. “I was cautious for a while but knew I had to get out and do this. I’ve never been afraid of anything in my life.”
He started with a simple letter addressed to “friends,” which include golf buddies and organizations he supports, like Sons of the American Revolution. Then, Cornell alums, including fraternity brothers and coaches. He tapped into the Florida community, where his son still lives. The letter stresses that the cost of evaluation, surgery and recovery are covered by his insurance.
His children and adult grandchildren have made the donor search a family project.
So far, “It’s slow,” Laflin says. “I’ve had people come forward who weren’t eligible. I have to increase the size of the net.” FaceBook and LinkedIn are possibilities.
This search could not be implemented by a patient alone. “Betsy, my wife, is the most wonderful person in the world. I couldn’t do it without her love and support.”
Betsy is her husband’s appointed and trained caregiver, physically and emotionally. “Life has changed for us both — in a positive way,” she says. This began with the radical diet. “Waiting for a transplant, you have to be ready for what might happen.”
Betsy’s participation was enhanced by her doctorate in special education. “I understand disabilities. I have faith in humanity.”
Now, the wait. Will Betsy’s faith be confirmed?
Laflin’s kidney function is declining rapidly. “A successful living kidney transplant will improve the quality of my life and reduce my risk of dying,” he concludes. Then, hopefully; “I believe there are angels out there.”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com
