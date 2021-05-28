A 52-year-old man has been arrested in Myrtle Beach after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Debbie Owens, 40, whom he lived with in Seagrove, according to Moore County Sheriff's Investigators.
Jimmy Dale Sheffield is being held in a South Carolina detention facility on a fugitive warrant pending extradition to North Carolina, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. He was apprehended in Myrtle Beach just before 9 p.m. on Thursday in a joint effort between authorities from the Moore County Sheriff's Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Warrants were issued for Sheffield's arrest on Thursday morning. According to the release, a roommate of Owens and Sheffield, who had not seen Owens since Monday evening, checked in on her only to find her dead in her bedroom. Responding authorities ruled Owens' death a homicide and began the hunt for Sheffield, who had left the residence soon after Owens was last seen alive, the release said.
The investigation into Owens' death is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.