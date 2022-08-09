A Carthage woman recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket, making her the second Moore County resident to claim a six-figure lottery prize this month.
Cassandra Bandy purchased her winning ticket, part of the 100X The Cash game, for $20 at the Exprezit convenience store on U.S. 1 in Vass, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery. She collected her prize, which came out to $71,016 after required state and federal tax withholdings, on Monday from the lottery’s headquarters in Raleigh.
Four days earlier, Edward Gosselin Jr. of West End traveled to Raleigh to claim a $150,000 prize he won playing the Powerball. He netted $106,516 after taxes.
Several other Moore County residents have won big lottery prizes this year, most of them through Cash 5 drawings. They include:
• Phillip Williams of Southern Pines, who won $757,128 in a Cash 5 drawing in April;
• Timothy Sanders of Southern Pines, and James Smith and Samphant Vanamathi, both of Pinehurst, who each won $100,000 in Cash 5 drawings in March;
• Steven Richter of Jackson Springs, who won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery game in March.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
