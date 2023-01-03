The Moore County Boy Scouts of America, Sandhills District, has announced that recently retired Sandhills Community College President John Dempsey is this year’s recipient of the Distinguished Citizen Award. A dinner and ceremony honoring Dempsey will be held Friday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst.
The award is given annually to a Moore County resident who exemplifies the Boy Scout Oath: “On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.”
Dempsey served as president of Sandhills Community College from 1989 until his retirement Dec. 31, 2022. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he was in Navy ROTC, and holds a master’s degree in government from the College of William and Mary and a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Massachusetts.
He is a Vietnam veteran and served aboard the USS Rogers from 1967 to 1969 as the Combat Information Center Officer. From 1969 to 1971, he served on the USS Sutter County as the Executive Officer and ultimately as the Captain. He also served in the Executive Office of the President during the administration of Jimmy Carter.
At Sandhills, Dempsey’s activities ranged from planning and directing the operations of the college to teaching a freshman course in American politics. During his tenure, the college grew dramatically and became nationally renowned for its medical programs, its developmental educational programs, its beautiful gardens and the activities of its foundation.
In reflecting recently on his more than three decades leading Sandhills, Dempsey said, “It has been an epic journey that has brought me the greatest depths of joy and laughter and the greatest of all professional privileges — the chance to do good work in the company of people you love.”
Active in community affairs, Dempsey has chaired or served on the boards of the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, the United Way of Moore County, First Health and numerous other organizations.
Dempsey has been named Man of the Year by the Moore County Community Foundation, received the Distinguished Service Award of the Pinehurst Civic Group, received the Builders’ Cup Award from the Kiwanis of the Sandhills, and in 2004 was the inaugural recipient of the United Way of Moore County’s Cornerstone Award.
He and his wife, Evelyn, enjoy living in the Sandhills, and also enjoy traveling to Asheville to visit their children and grandchildren.
Initiated in 2003, the Distinguished Citizen Award is the hallmark of recognition events for Boy Scouting in Moore County. Previous recipients include Dr. Bruce Warlick, Bill Samuels, Dr. Ward Oakley, George and Teena Little, Edward T. Taws Jr., Frank McNeill Sr., former Gov. James Holshouser, Don McKenzie, Don Van Roosen, Larry Caddell, George Atherholt, Gregg Allen, Pat Corso, Johnny Burns, Jim Whitlock, Jimmy Melton, David Kilarski, Robbie and Laura Farrell, Jamie Boles and Frank McNeill Jr.
Advance tickets for the Feb. 24 event can be purchased by calling Laura Farrell, dinner co-chair, at (910) 944-7776, or Shane English, co-chair, at (910) 944-2955.
