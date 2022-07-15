The Center for African American History, Cultural Arts and Business in West Southern Pines is filling up with new literature.
Last weekend, thanks to the efforts of one industrious 12-year-old boy, a new Little Free Library was installed on the former primary school’s grounds. Inscribed with the motto “take a book, share a book,” these mini public libraries offer free books to passers-by in communities across the globe.
Wyatt Nicol got the idea to create a free library for his Eagle Scout service project after “seeing what it was” with his grandparents. He chose the new community center as the location after volunteering there for an Easter event this past April.
“I just thought that'd be a good Eagle Project,” Nicol said. He lives in Carthage and goes to New Century Middle School.
In addition to bringing the library to the center, Nicol conducted a book drive that yielded more than 650 books.
“I put it on an Amazon wish list with books that people could get for the book drive,” Nicol said, “People in the neighborhood and scouts in my troop donated boxes of books to us.”
Nicol said a lot of the books are for young adults, “but we had a wide range of books.” He said other scouts in his neighborhood helped him build the library’s structure.
During an event last Saturday, Nicol and a dozen other members of Scout Troop 810 traveled to the center to install the library and help out with yard work outside.
Officials with the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust, which owns the center, expressed their appreciation for Nicol’s efforts.
“We feel this is a great example of the type of cross-community bridge building that will be happening at the center and that Wyatt’s initiative and execution deserve recognition,” said Fenton Wilkinson, who sits on the Land Trust’s board of directors. “The Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust is very happy to have worked with Wyatt and now to be able to offer the pleasure of reading to all Southern Pines residents.”
Nicol said he was “pretty excited” now that all the hard work has been done.
“What I was surprised about is we’re still getting books sent to us,” he said, noting that there are already several hundred extra books being stored inside the community center. “If the books run out in the (free) library, then they can refill it,” he said.
According to the database, there are now six Little Free Libraries in Southern Pines, with this being the first in West Southern Pines. Nicol’s library is located at the curb in front of the administration building next to the center’s mailbox. The center is located at 1250 W. New York Ave.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 692-7271 or evey@thepilot.com.
