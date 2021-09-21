Despite voting to sell a portion of the old Southern Pines Primary campus to the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust last month, the Moore County Board of Education may move back to the drawing board in its business meeting Wednesday.
The board has yet to approve a sales contract for those five acres at the corner of West New York Avenue and Carlisle Street. Both the board and the land trust had agreed on a sale price of $300,000.
But that decision has since been complicated by the late discovery of logistical challenges. A pair of competing offers for the campus, which factored into the board’s earlier discussions, have also been withdrawn.
The board’s most recent appraisal evaluated the 17-acre campus’ value not as a whole but as six parcels, reflecting the desire of the board’s newest members to isolate the corner acreage subject to a restrictive deed dating from 1924. That’s the site that the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust is now poised to purchase and convert to a Black community and cultural center.
But the property has functioned as a unified campus for more than 60 years. A recent review of site plans revealed that the property’s infrastructure is interconnected to the point that it can’t be easily subdivided.
Preliminary cost estimates indicate that closing off a system of underground pipes connecting the campus’ heating and cooling systems — components on the corner parcel serve buildings outside of it and vice versa — could cost up to $180,000.
That’s more than half of the agreed-upon purchase price for the five-acre parcel. Who would pay that cost would have to be negotiated in the sale contract.
That plan to subdivide the campus and sell five acres to the land trust only passed by a 4-3 margin last month. During the board’s September work session, two of the board members who voted in favor of that plan signaled plans to backtrack on their earlier support.
David Hensley and Robert Levy both objected to an offer from Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney to negotiate the sale of another four acres of the campus, known as Blanchie Carter Discovery Park, as a town recreation facility.
They both downplayed the value of the playground, which has been known as Blanchie Carter Discovery Park in honor of the retired principal since it was renovated as a state-of-the-art outdoor learning center in the late 1990s.
Levy accused the land trust — without proof — of enlisting the town in a “scheme” to acquire the entire acreage at a diminished value.
“The land trust — when we offered them the four acres, they still thought they wanted the rest of the property — so they got together with the town of Southern Pines to have the town of Southern Pines try to make a move on the so-called Blanchie Carter Park,” he said.
When it comes to the sale of campuses that the prior school board declared surplus, Levy has generally advocated holding on to those properties for future use as the district’s enrollment grows in the future.
“I intend to vote ‘no’ on the sale of the property to the land trust because I believe that there is an obligation for them to act in good faith and I don’t think they’ve acted in good faith,” said Levy.
Hensley, who has been a detractor of the land trust’s plans for the campus since before his election, said that he would prefer to see the board sell the entire 17-acre campus in an open bidding process. Before that happens, though, he suggested that the schools bring in a new real estate broker to find a niche for the property and a developer who would be interested in pursuing it.
“Whether or not it was intentional, or whether or not it was done in conjunction with another entity, the effort to carve out that playground, to call it a park and carve it out for the Town of Southern Pines to buy it separately is clearly going to lower the value of the property,” he said.
There is a standing offer on the table for the entire 17 acre parcel — from the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust. The trust has offered $685,000, equal to the property’s most recently appraised value, for the whole campus.
Competing offers from private developers this summer influenced the board’s decision to sell only the legally encumbered acreage to the trust. Homebuilder Ron Jackson of Quality Built Advantage submitted a $900,000 offer in late July. In early August Frank Maser, who owns a number of commercial properties in Southern Pines and Pinehurst, offered $950,000 for the campus.
But when approached by the district to gauge what they might be willing to pay for the 12 acres that would remain after the proposed sale to the trust, both lost interest.
Maser said that he was considering a philanthropic use of the property, but “didn’t want to interfere” when the school board moved toward subdividing it.
Jackson said that he planned to purchase the property and then donate five acres to the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust. The resulting tax relief would have covered the costs of installing infrastructure to support residential development of the remaining 12 acres.
Since the school board cannot legally sell property directly to a private buyer outside of a competitive process, those offers would have served primarily as a starting point for bids. Without them, the next starting point is the land trust’s $685,000 bid.
A new offer for the old Aberdeen Elementary campus on U.S. 1 will also be on the school board’s agenda Wedesday. The town of Aberdeen has offered $853,000 for that property.
Moore County Schools nearly sold that campus by upset bidding a year ago for $1.5 million, but that buyer terminated the sale citing unexpected costs in developing the site as well as roadblocks in the approval process for its proposed mixed-use development. The board did not accept the resulting $800,000 offer for the property, instead opening discussions with the town of Aberdeen this past spring.
Aberdeen officials toured the campus in April and requested a six-month “due diligence” period to evaluate the site. Aberdeen’s offer comes with an Oct. 1 deadline for the school board to accept it. The original offer came with a Sept. 18 deadline, but last week the town agreed to extend it after the board’s unscheduled adjournment last Monday.
Wedesday’s agenda has been delayed from that meeting, which was moved to Moore County Schools’ central office from West Pine Elementary School less than three days in advance due to a threat against school board members that remains under investigation this week.
The school board is scheduled to meet in closed session at the central office on U.S. 15-501 in Carthage at 3:30 p.m. Wedesday, with the open meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. Increased security measures, including added police presence and metal detector screenings, will be in place.
A speaker sign up sheet for the board’s public comment session will be open from 5:45-6:25 p.m. outside the board room. Anyone planning to speak by telephone can sign up either online or by calling (910) 944-3171 in the same timeframe.
