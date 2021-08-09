Most, if not all, of the former Southern Pines Primary campus will be put up for open bids after the Moore County Board of Education decided in a split vote on Monday not to accept a purchase offer from the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust.
The land trust has pursued the 17 acres as a potential community learning and cultural center anchored by the four acres at West New York Avenue and Carlisle Street that were formerly the site of a Rosenwald school. After over a year of negotiations, a few weeks ago the trust submitted a purchase offer that met the site’s recently appraised value at $685,000.
But over the last month a series of competing offers has put pressure on the board to open bidding to other parties. The most recent of those offers, from Frank Maser, came in on Friday at $950,000.
Until this point the school board has entertained the potential of a private sale to the land trust. State law allows school boards to sell property of historic value to not-for-profit entities, as long as the sale price meets fair market value, rather than effectively auctioning it off.
The appraisal completed this spring could justify a sale at the $685,000 price point as “fair” value for the property. But on Monday the board voted 4-3 not to consider it.
Board member David Hensley moved that the board reiterate a previous offer to sell a five-acre portion of the campus that includes the former Rosenwald school site to the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust at the appraised value of $300,000.
Moore County Schools extended that offer to the trust in July, but its leaders have shown little interest in acquiring anything less than the full 17 acre parcel.
That motion passed with the support of board members Stacey Caldwell, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy. Chair Libby Carter and board members Pam Thompson and Ed Dennison were the “nay” votes, but prior to the vote Dennison expressed skepticism about continuing to work with the trust.
As approved, the motion gives the trust a seven-day window to either accept or reject the district’s offer to sell five acres of the old campus. If the trust is not responsive in that time frame, school staff will then move to put the full property out for bids. Should the trust pursue a purchase of the smaller parcel, the district will then take bids for the remaining 12 acres.
See Wednesday's edition of The Pilot for a full report on the Aug. 9 Moore County Board of Education meeting.
