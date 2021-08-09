SP Primary School 12.jpeg

Southern Pines Primary School July 8, 2021. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Most, if not all, of the former Southern Pines Primary campus will be put up for open bids after the Moore County Board of Education decided in a split vote on Monday not to accept a purchase offer from the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust.

The land trust has pursued the 17 acres as a potential community learning and cultural center anchored by the four acres at West New York Avenue and Carlisle Street that were formerly the site of a Rosenwald school. After over a year of negotiations, a few weeks ago the trust submitted a purchase offer that met the site’s recently appraised value at $685,000.

But over the last month a series of competing offers has put pressure on the board to open bidding to other parties. The most recent of those offers, from Frank Maser, came in on Friday at $950,000.

Until this point the school board has entertained the potential of a private sale to the land trust. State law allows school boards to sell property of historic value to not-for-profit entities, as long as the sale price meets fair market value, rather than effectively auctioning it off.

The appraisal completed this spring could justify a sale at the $685,000 price point as “fair” value for the property. But on Monday the board voted 4-3 not to consider it.

Board member David Hensley moved that the board reiterate a previous offer to sell a five-acre portion of the campus that includes the former Rosenwald school site to the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust at the appraised value of $300,000.

Moore County Schools extended that offer to the trust in July, but its leaders have shown little interest in acquiring anything less than the full 17 acre parcel.

That motion passed with the support of board members Stacey Caldwell, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy. Chair Libby Carter and board members Pam Thompson and Ed Dennison were the “nay” votes, but prior to the vote Dennison expressed skepticism about continuing to work with the trust.

As approved, the motion gives the trust a seven-day window to either accept or reject the district’s offer to sell five acres of the old campus. If the trust is not responsive in that time frame, school staff will then move to put the full property out for bids. Should the trust pursue a purchase of the smaller parcel, the district will then take bids for the remaining 12 acres.

See Wednesday's edition of The Pilot for a full report on the Aug. 9 Moore County Board of Education meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days