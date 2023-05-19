TEASER Union Pines High School Students

Students in a hallway at Union Pines High School in Cameron. 

 PHOTOGRAPH BY TED FITZGERALD/THE PILOT

The Moore County Board of Education is starting to plan for a new round of school construction that addresses crowding at its two largest high schools.

Plans that would have remedied over enrollment at Pinecrest and Union Pines were left out of the last round of school construction bonds in 2018.

Barbara Misiaszek

Assuming a 4% interest rate and 20 year amortization of a $300,000,000 debt, the annual debt service on this borrowing will be about $21,000,000 per year. That's an increase in the tax rate of about 11 cents / $100. Kent's going to tell us to home school all of those kids. That's not going to happen. I'm going to ask, again, why we can't get out State legislators to allow us to assess impact fees on new residential development to at least reduce some of these costs that will otherwise accrue to current residents with this new construction being brought on by newcomers to our County?

Barbara Misiaszek

We also shouldn't forget that there's some of the lower grades that might need new schools too.

