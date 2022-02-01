Moore County Schools is investigating rumors that a teacher at New Century Middle School shared inappropriate details during classes on sexual and reproductive health.
A statement issued from the district’s communications office on Monday said that administrators are investigating the accusations “out of an abundance of caution.”
“The school system asks that members of the public refrain from judgment as to what are, at this point, nothing more than unverified and anonymous hearsay allegations,” the statement says. “The school system takes all allegations of misconduct by employees very seriously, even hearsay, and will review these concerns fairly, carefully and with respect for the employee’s due process rights. MCS has outstanding, professional educators, which is why the district takes any allegations of misconduct seriously.”
Commentary by a local conservative talk radio host last week prompted the investigation. On his WEEB 990 AM show last Thursday, John Zumwalt accused a teacher he did not name of discussing anal sex and the flavor of semen with students during “sex ed.”
It was unclear when the incident was alleged to have taken place. According to Moore County Schools, the health and physical education classes at New Century most recently covered puberty and sexual health over four days in early December.
New Century had not received any complaints from parents or students as of last week, but a parent expressed concerns related to the teaching of puberty lessons with the school's principal on Monday afternoon.
Seth Powers, Moore County Schools’ director for student support services, said that Moore County Schools adheres to the healthful living curriculum that North Carolina’s public instruction department has developed for middle school students. All lessons and supporting materials are supplied by the state and available to be viewed at the schools.
“Each school utilizes the same materials that come from the state of North Carolina as part of the healthy living curriculum in the puberty lessons. Everyone does the same thing per what’s provided from the state,” said Powers.
“Parents are communicated with well in advance of when the lessons are taught to make them aware that the lessons are coming and give them the opportunity, if they wish, to come to school and review the materials.”
North Carolina’s essential standards for sixth-grade students include the consequences of early sexual activity, avoiding peer pressure and resolving sexual harassment.
Seventh- and eighth-grade classes involve more detail about common sexually transmistted infections and how they are contracted. The standards also include “the positive benefits of abstinence” outside of marriage and exploring the influence of culture, media and family on those decisions.
Powers said that teachers are instructed to keep the class within the bounds of the state’s standards, including when it comes to responding to students’ questions.
“Teachers are very clearly instructed to share with students that, although they may have lots of questions, the teacher will not be able to answer all their questions. Teachers share with students that they can only respond to questions that relate to the approved material,” he said.
“They're middle schoolers, they’re going to ask some questions that are not part of the curriculum.”
If teachers deem a question out-of-bounds, they’re directed to advise the student to ask a parent, another trusted adult or their school counselor. Students also have the option of submitting written questions anonymously, which teachers can review and answer the following day where appropriate.
The schools have previously made an effort to station a second adult in the classroom while sensitive topics are being taught. Powers said that schools have been too short-staffed during the COVID-19 pandemic for that to be the norm, though. Due to a shortage of substitutes, many teachers are already working through their planning period to cover other classes.
“In general we would like for there to be two adults in the room if possible. It’s not a requirement,” said Powers. “The circumstances at each school dictate whether that can happen or not.”
To participate in the healthful living unit, students must have written permission from a parent or guardian. Schools send home a letter in advance outlining the overall objectives of the healthful living curriculum, including fitness and nutrition, risks associated with unhealthy relationships and the use of controlled substances, responsible social media use and communicable diseases. The letters also detail the puberty and sex-relate topics that will be covered.
The unit is taught to boys and girls separately, with a male health and PE teacher assigned to the boys’ group and a female teacher in charge of the girls. Students who don’t return the signed letter sit out that unit and are given an alternate assignment.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated from earlier versions to reflect a complaint Monday afternoon by a school parent.
This topic is finally getting a public airing and follows right on the heels of public exposure of children’s books in MCS schools promoting sexual perversion. When abstinence before marriage between one man and one woman as the only form of sex education allowed in schools was driven out by the left, it was understandably replaced by sexual perversion of the worst kind. The former heads of both the NEA and its affiliate in Raleigh, the NCAE, were homosexuals. Those organizations provide copious amounts of teaching materials to their members that inevitably find their way into classrooms, largely unbeknownst to parents. See also the Spectrum club at Pinecrest High School that openly promotes promiscuity and homosexuality. It has several faculty sponsors listed on its public web site. Where does this garbage end? Here is one recent example: “Mom Sues School, Says Teachers 'Planted the Seed' in 11-Year-Old Daughter That 'She Was Transgender'”, ChristianHeadlines.com. Those responsible for these heinous acts are advised to read Matthew 18:6.
The first thing that should be investigated is that radio station. Their business model includes falsehoods, personal attacks, ridiculous social comment, insults, and absolutely nothing redeeming.
What other parts of the Bill of Rights do you propose eliminating? If you are against falsehoods in the media, this newspaper would be the first to be shut down.
