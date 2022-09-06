While Moore County Schools’ enrollment this year is on track to be higher than it ever has been, the district is having a harder time than ever putting a qualified teacher in front of every class.
As schools start another year, the issue of teacher “shortages” has drawn nationwide attention. Stories of individual districts resorting to desperate measures — four-day weeks, relocation bonuses, relaxing educational requirements for teachers — to convince adults to teach paint a picture of a profession in crisis.
It’s not just teachers, though. Schools struggle to recruit people to work in supporting roles as custodians, bookkeepers and bus mechanics in competition with the private sector.
This summer, the N.C. School Superintendent’s Association reported that districts around the state were heading into the school year with 2,000 more vacant positions than they had in 2021. Narrowing that down to open classroom teaching jobs, the increase since last year is around 240.
More telling is the proportion of teaching jobs now filled by untrained adults under what North Carolina now calls “residency licensure.” That designation allows those with no formal teacher training to teach classes aligned with their degree or professional experience while enrolled in a state-approved teaching course.
This year, nearly 4 percent of North Carolina’s teachers are teaching under that residency license. According to NCSSA surveys, that particular group has nearly doubled since 2021.
Residency licensure replaced the state’s provisions for “lateral-entry” teachers. Anita Alpenfels, Moore County Schools’ executive officer for human resources, said that lateral entry teachers were formerly only considered for teaching jobs in secondary schools. The stakes are higher in the elementary years, when students are expected to acquire fundamental literacy and math skills.
“We are challenged deeply, perhaps not as much as some other school districts, but still it’s a huge challenge. The most important thing we do is the selection of the adults who are going to teach our children,” said Alpenfels.
“I’ve been doing this particular role for over 20 years. Early on we just didn’t hire alternatively licensed elementary teachers. We didn’t do it because we didn’t need to. We had a steady supply, we had a good pool of applicants. Even at elementary schools we just don’t have candidates anymore.”
In mid-August, two weeks out from the start of school, Moore County Schools had nearly 100 open positions. That included 22 classroom teachers, eight teachers for elective areas like music and art, and 10 teachers for special needs classrooms along with 46 jobs for support staff.
The district never starts the year fully staffed. Its human resources office deals with a revolving door of teachers and other school employees throughout the year. School administrators categorize employees as either “certified” — teachers and other professionally licensed employees — or “classified” — supporting staff like cafeteria workers and teacher assistants.
But the district’s total of 51 open “certified” positions at the start of the school year is more than twice what it commonly saw prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. And a week into the school year, the situation has not improved.
Struggles to hire teachers are not entirely new. Some positions, especially math and special needs education, have always been hard to fill.
The stresses of the pandemic are usually cited as a contributor to teacher burnout: whether virtual learning, mask requirements in the last school year, or the curriculum and culture debates that have sprung up around public education since 2020. In Moore County those issues have resulted in public scrutiny of the books available in school media centers and new school board policies limiting how teachers can deal with discussions of race in their classrooms.
“I think we have to acknowledge that there’s also been a shift in community support. Part of that is just a national political noise around this profession,” said Alpenfels. “That noise erodes teachers every day. Even if you don’t actively seek that narrative, that’s out there, it finds you.”
The pandemic also exacerbated other staffing shortages, thinning the pool of substitute teachers to the point that teachers had to use their planning period to cover other classes. The schools are rebuilding their roster of substitutes, but for every class covered by a long-term sub there’s a teacher writing a set of lesson plans over and above her own responsibilities.
But well before anyone had heard of COVID-19, North Carolina educators were staging demonstrations in Raleigh and lobbying for the state to increase funding to public schools for more teacher assistants, smaller class sizes and pay rates closer to the national average.
Locally, teacher turnover is fairly consistent with the statewide rate of 7 percent. That’s roughly the proportion of teachers who leave their jobs each year for retirement, relocation or myriad reasons that boil down to “dissatisfaction” with the profession.
The district surveys teachers every spring to get a sense of who plans to remain in their positions for another year. Finding new recruits to fill those opening positions falls largely to Andrea Burton, Moore County Schools’ assistant director for human resources.
Moore County Schools brought on about 100 teachers who are new to the district. Of those, 40 have prior experience teaching in North Carolina. Burton said that the district reliably attracts teachers who are military spouses or have other family connections to the area.
“It used to be that when I would go to a job fair I would be competing against other educators,” she said. “Now it’s not that I’m walking in and I’m just competing with Hoke County or Lee County Schools, I’m competing with other states and I’m also competing with other businesses.”
North Carolina’s teacher pay rate starts at $37,000 for a first-year teacher and caps out at $54,000 for teachers with 25 years or more in the classroom. Salaries increase with experience early in a teacher’s career but plateaus from years 15 through 24.
Public school districts distinguish themselves from each other as employers partly through locally funded supplements to the state’s base teacher pay rate. Moore County Schools’ supplements are below the state average. They range from $2,800 annually for a beginning teacher employed 10 months of the year to $5,000 for a 25-plus-year teacher who is a 12-month employee. Those supplements increase for teachers with advanced degrees but, like the state’s pay scale, flatten out after 15 years.
The average salary supplement among North Carolina counties is $5,200. Larger urban districts like Wake County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg offer the largest.
But when she talks to prospective teachers, Burton can’t honestly promise them that the cost of living in Moore County is far lower than in Raleigh or Charlotte. She said that housing and childcare are significant hurdles for young professionals.
“We've had people that have actually accepted positions this year and they had to call back and say ‘I can’t find affordable housing. I would love to come but my family cannot afford the price of a home in our area,’” Burton said.
On the other end of the teacher pipeline, few high school seniors view teaching as a secure middle-class profession. Sandhills Community College’s popular dual enrollment options, which are free for high school students, include teacher preparation courses for transfer to a university school of education. So far only a handful of students are taking advantage of it, though.
“I believe everyone wants, when you go to college, you want to be able to live in a safe home with conveniences and drive a reliable car,” said Burton. “You want your basics taken care of, but most people don’t enter the profession for a financial perk. It has to be something intrinsic that makes you want to do it and stay with it.”
