Moore County Schools is walking back new procedures that it put in place at the start of the month for how schools should handle challenges to library books, textbooks and other materials available to students.
Such objections have become more commonplace this year as local residents have taken cues from right-wing campaigns — on the state level and nationally — to remove books with explicit sexual references and LGBTQ content from school libraries.
The district’s handling of those challenges has only added to the controversy over the last few months. That continued during Monday’s school board work session as board members David Hensley and Robert Levy criticized changes to those procedures spearheaded by Schools Superintendent Tim Locklair.
So far, book challenges had been handled according to a multi-level process outlined in the school board’s policy manual. Any member of the public can initiate that process, which starts with the teacher or school media specialist providing the material in question. Complainants can pursue several levels of appeal: through advisory committees based at the schools and then to the Moore County Board of Education itself.
That’s played out in full once recently. In March, the school board voted 4-3 to keep “George” by Alex Gino on the library shelves at McDeeds Creek Elementary and Union Pines High. The board’s vote came after advisory committees at both schools, and a separate committee representing schools around the district, came down on the side of making diverse points of view available to students and supported the book.
But the district’s procedures also allow books to be removed more quietly.
Pinecrest Principal Stefanie Phillips pulled “Life Is Funny” by E.R. Frank from the school’s media center in May after meeting with school board member Philip Holmes. Jim Pedersen, the Carthage resident who initiated the review of “George,” had also inquired about “Life is Funny.”
That prompted The First Amendment Clinic at Duke University Law School to write a letter of protest to board Chair Pam Thompson last month. Benjamin Rossi, a student in the School of Law, and faculty member Sarah Ludington warned that state statutes give local school boards “sole authority” to adjudicate challenges to instructional materials.
They wrote that allowing principals and administrators to make decisions regarding challenged books violates that law, and that the district’s own procedures specify that each complaint will receive “due process,” requiring a public hearing.
“Since all Moore County Schools students and their parents have an interest in school library books, the Board’s due process guarantee requires it to conduct a public hearing when considering any removal demands,” the letter reads. “Clearly, no such hearing occurred in the instant case, in contravention of the Board’s own policy of due process.”
Two weeks later, administrators presented an overhauled version of the district’s media selection and reconsideration procedures to the school board’s three-member policy committee. Since those procedures have historically been written as an administrative guideline for implementation of the board’s policies, the changes were presented as informational.
They went into effect on July 1 without a vote by the policy committee or review by the full school board. But on Monday, Locklair told the board that he has suspended the new regulations and that district staff will revert to the previous procedures, last updated in 2017, pending further review by the school board in August.
Most significantly, the new procedures limit challenges to parents and guardians of Moore County Schools students. That would have precluded consideration of the complaint about “George” earlier this year, since Pedersen did not have children enrolled in either school that offered the book.
Locklair said that change is meant to privilege the access of parents and guardians to school staff, and that other community members can email the board or speak at meetings if they object to a specific book.
The rewritten procedure also removes the ability of an individual school staff member, whether a teacher, media specialist, or principal, to remove a book based on a challenge. Complainants pursuing school-wide removal of the book would have to file a request with the principal and initiate review by the school’s media and technology advisory committee.
“I felt, as superintendent, it would be a better process to allow that informal step to take place, but if a parent or guardian still had concerns we bring it to our media and technology advisory team at the school and let them make that determination,” Locklair said.
That committee would then decide whether or not to remove the book school-wide. That decision would stand for two years at the school in question, regardless of subsequent challenges to the same item within that time period.
On Monday, Levy protested that the new procedures, which have now been suspended and removed from the board’s policy manual, provide an impossibly narrow basis for a book to be removed from school-wide use. To do that, the committee would have to determine that the book somehow violates the legal rights of the student or parent.
“No book, no matter how vulgar or whatever, can violate a reader’s constitutional right. It’s not possible. It’s a nonsensical statement,” Levy said.
“I think it’s trying to keep as many books in the library as possible and trying to keep the library books from being scrutinized, or effectively challenged, and that is just not the way it should be. So this has to be reworked.”
The new regulation would also abbreviate the review process by eliminating the formation of a district-level media and technology advisory committee. That’s where Hensley says it “completely usurped” the school board’s authority to rule on those challenges.
Hensley held up the First Amendment Clinic’s letter in referring to the board’s “sole authority” to determine the merit of a challenge and make the ultimate decision on keeping or removing materials.
“Nothing in the (current) policy delegates that authority to anyone, so therefore the authority is retained by the board,” he said. “There is one passage in the policy that says ‘challenges to materials will be addressed pursuant to the regulations attached to this policy.’ That is not a delegation of authority.”
In cases where the building-level committee votes to retain the book, the complainant parent would have the option to appeal that decision with the school principal and superintendent through the board’s separate policy for addressing student grievances. That policy also gives parents the option to elevate their appeal to the school board.
Locklair said that the new procedures were intended to implement the school board’s media selection policies in the future more efficiently, rather than changing the policy itself.
“I perceive it’s my role as superintendent to develop regulations and administrative procedures to board policy. You set policy, it’s my job to implement it. That’s what my effort was to do,” he said.
Most of the specific guidelines for selecting books and other materials for inclusion in school libraries is found in those procedures, not the board’s policy. The updated version of those guidelines that the board will consider would also direct school media specialists to “routinely” review their collections with the help of their school’s media advisory committee and remove materials that are obsolete or no longer consistent with the selection criteria.
“When we have a selection that’s no longer appropriate based on what general statute has said, or we have a selection that is out of date for whatever reason and no longer fits our standards from the N.C. State Department of Public Instruction, we have to revise those selections and keep them up to date,” Locklair said. “It may be a text or media selection that’s no longer used by kids, we take it out. It could say the world’s flat, I don’t know, anything of that nature. So it’s creating that consistent process.”
Most board members have previously characterized the existing procedures for handling book challenges as burdensome on the board and staff. Levy reiterated that appraisal on Monday
“The bottom line here is that our current regulation, because our current thing is a regulation apparently, is too cumbersome and is extremely expensive,” he said.
In the case of “George,” a 17-member committee of principals, media specialists, teachers and parents from around the district met four times by videoconference to review the book. It ultimately recommended to the board that both McDeeds Creek and Union Pines keep “George” on the shelves. That decision was not unanimous in the case of either school.
Hensley also said that “lay public” members should outnumber school staff on any committees involved in reviewing challenged material.
“The simpler we can make the process, the better. The smaller we can make the process, the better,” he said. “The more representation the public has on those committees, hopefully it’s just one committee, the better.”
“as local residents have taken cues from right-wing campaigns” Nonsense. Show me one parent who wants his child indoctrinated - without his knowledge - in sexual perversion while at school, where he’s supposed to be learning the 3Rs. Moore County Schools are doing this systematically starting in Kindergarten but have been hiding it from parents for years. As have all other government school systems in the country. How long has the Spectrum club existed at Pinecrest HS? What has changed is the level of boldness and arrogance by school employees. One simple solution would be to post the bibliography of each school library online. Parents would be quick to flag those as inappropriate for their children. Keep it up though MCS - I just saw the final numbers for the 2021-2022 school year. Very clearly the exodus from your schools is accelerating as a result of this trash.
