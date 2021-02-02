The Moore County Board of Education will vote next week on how it prioritizes its most urgent building repairs over the next two years.
How much funding ultimately comes through to pay for the $8.4 million list of projects that Moore County Schools put forth for public comment last month still depends on what savings may yet be realized in the ongoing Pinehurst Elementary construction, as well as the ultimate sales prices of the Southern Pines Primary campus and old Aberdeen primary and elementary schools.
Selling Campuses in Southern Pines, Aberdeen
The school district was close to selling the old Aberdeen Elementary on U.S. 1 late last year for $1.5 million. But the prospective buyer, Pathfinder Investment Management, had reserved the right to terminate the sale if its plans for the property fell through.
Those plans involved a mixed-use development, including 34,500 square feet of new retail space and at least 88 townhomes, on the 19-acre property. Citing unanticipated costs related to developing the site, as well as roadblocks in the approval process for proposed development, Pathfinder opted out of the existing agreement and offered $800,000 for the property as-is.
“The town of Aberdeen, to date, has been very clear about their preference for zoning on that property,” said Superintendent Bob Grimesey. “We have lost at least one bidder that was very willing to pay the appraised value of the property for just that reason.”
Pathfinder’s lower offer remains the highest on the table after Moore County Schools solicited competing bids last month. An appraisal that the schools commissioned in late 2019 returned a value of about $1.3 million for the old Aberdeen Elementary campus.
During a virtual daylong work session on Monday, board members agreed to wait and explore other options before considering that sale.
“I just don’t think it’s enough money,” said board member Bob Levy. “I think we’re better off keeping this piece of property and using it for inevitable expansion.”
Other board members still hope to sell the campus, but at a higher price. Board member Stacey Caldwell suggested a new approach to marketing. Board member David Hensley said that the district should approach Aberdeen’s planners about the property’s zoning limitations.
“If Aberdeen supported multi-family housing on this property it would be worth a lot more,” Hensley said. “I think that we should reject the offer, we should reach out to the town of Aberdeen and make our case as to why that should be rezoned and that would maximize the return on that property.”
Bidding for the old Aberdeen Primary campus on Keyser Street has reached $211,000, and that bid could still be upset.
Meanwhile, the schools are in the final stages of negotiating a $1.6 million sale of the old Southern Pines Elementary campus on May Street to Moore Montessori Community School. The sale of the old Southern Pines Primary school has been sidelined for now while new appraisals, singling out the four-acre portion tied to a 1924 restrictive deed, are conducted.
Funding Maintenance Needs
Moore County Schools’ administration has factored a range of potential sale prices into the $7.1 to $8.1 million that they plan to apply to as many as 37 school repair and maintenance projects by mid-2022.
“When Mr. Birath and I last month were developing this list, we agreed on a cutoff at the amount of money, on the high end, that you could project that you might be bringing in over the next 18 months without any additional funds from the county commissioners,” Superintendent Bob Grimesey told the board.
Last month the district received 325 comments on that plan when it was posted for public input. About 270 of those comments included support for the replacement of the track at Pinecrest High. As proposed, that $1.3 million project is eighth on the list.
But many other comments suggested shifting the track down in the priority list or replacing it with air conditioning units for the gyms at Highfalls, Westmoore and Elise. Moore County Schools has scheduled complete remodels of those gymnasiums in its longer-term facilities plan around 2025.
The placement of the Pinecrest track was the only note of disagreement among board members before they take a vote on the plan next week. Most of the board supported the plan as proposed, which could also fund a new track at North Moore High to the tune of $943,000. That project is the last one on the list.
“The risk is that, should we go back to full-time school next year, we’re going to need every bit of a year to replace that track. So Pinecrest’s track program will not be able to host track meets … for at least one track season,” said Grimesey. “If we decide to not be aggressive, we could miss two track seasons.”
But Hensley and Levy both said that the schools should allocate funding to improve athletic facilities only after the needs of core buildings are addressed. Levy pointed out that the Pinecrest track replacement, as the sole seven-figure project proposed, accounts for an eighth of the total.
“No one will ever know if we replaced a lift station. Everyone will know we did a track. Unfortunately, for 10 or 20 years we’ve neglected all of this maintenance. I still think we should think long and hard about whether we should take a hit in our own popularity and get these safety and infrastructure things taken care of,” said Levy.
“I want Pinecrest to have a track; I just think we need roofs and to be able to flush toilets and that should be higher on the list.”
Hensley also said that the comments submitted suggest an overrepresentation of input from the students and community surrounding Pinecrest.
“It’s kind of disappointing that of all the good educational things that Moore County Schools does, 90 percent of the survey that says: ‘Hey we’ve got $1 million, what do you want to do,’ 90 percent are athletics,” he said.
“There was obviously an organized effort to ‘get out the vote,’ so to speak.”
While the proposed priorities represent all of the funding that Moore County Schools may have available for capital projects by the end of the 2021-2022 school year, much of the work will extend beyond next summer. Grimesey said that the order of projects the board decides to approve will not be a fixed schedule.
Much will depend on the duration of construction projects themselves, as well as the timing of money becoming available from school sales, the school’s local capital allotment, and the state lottery.
Funding New Projects
The board may move next week to effectively release $800,000 to be put toward that list of projects with a formal request to apply $1.3 million of its existing state lottery allocation to construction of the new Southern Pines and Pinehurst elementary schools.
That will cover the “worst-case scenario” of a $1.1 million shortfall in funding for the three bond-funded elementary schools. That projected deficit appeared much worse back in 2019, with the Aberdeen school well underway and work on the new Southern Pines campus just getting started.
Unexpected costs related to developing the new Southern Pines school property at one point pushed the budget for that project about $2.8 million beyond what the district had originally budgeted from the $103 million bond issue for the new Southern Pines, Pinehurst and Aberdeen schools.
With no additional money from the county commissioners on the horizon, the board moved to fill the deficit with its regular capital funding.
“There was some discussion back and forth between the two boards that was well-documented in the local media,” Grimesey said. “What we knew from this is that the outcome of that discussion was that we would have to somehow manage this potential deficit within our own budget.
“It was at that point that a decision was made by the board that some amount of lottery and local capital funding would be held in abeyance in the event that this deficit actually occurred.”
So the school board agreed to earmark $1.7 million of lottery funding for those projects, along with $400,000 from its regular local capital allotment.
But the projected deficit was smaller than anticipated, and the Southern Pines Elementary project closed at about $1.7 million over its original budget.
The schools are narrowing that deficit further by applying $1.5 million in unspent contingency funds and other savings from the Aberdeen Elementary project, which was completed in mid-2020, to costs associated with the Southern Pines school.
“Since this is a bond of $103 million for the three schools, any funds that aren't spent from one of the projects can be applied to any of them to offset any additional costs,” said John Birath, Moore County Schools’ director for operations.
If the board approves that $1.3 million allocation of lottery funds to cover the remaining balance of the Southern Pines project and a projected $938,000 deficit on the new Pinehurst Elementary, the rest of the $2.1 million originally set aside can be used for future capital projects.
That’s in accordance with the board’s established plans, but the board’s new members may have other ideas. Hensley said that he’s willing to allocate only as much lottery funding as is needed to cover specifically-projected deficits.
“I’m not willing to write a blank check for overruns,” he said. “If you go over your projected overrun then you can come back and ask this board for more of the $1.1 million, but I think it’s fiscally irresponsible.”
