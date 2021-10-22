Students and staff at most public schools in North Carolina can get tested for COVID-19 on site, and at no cost, through the state’s testing program for K-12 schools.
Moore County Schools officials are planning to introduce on-campus testing districtwide the week of Nov. 8. A $1.4 million grant from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will fund supplies and up to 14 nurses to conduct testing for the remainder of the current school year.
Seth Powers, the district’s director for student support services, said that 85 percent of the state’s public school districts already offer testing through the program. The program provides for PCR testing with results within 24 hours.
Administrators told the school board during a special meeting on Thursday that the testing will be optional, and students will have to have written permission from their parent or guardian before being tested.
Schools’ existing procedures related to symptomatic students will remain in place for the most part. Children who develop symptoms during the school day will still be placed in isolation while a parent is notified. Families who have already provided written consent for testing can then provide a verbal confirmation.
“You need the written consent one way or another,” said Superintendent Bob Grimesey. “If the parent has already provided written consent, they’re still going to get a phone call.”
Testing will be conducted by drive-through for students who become symptomatic at home.
Though most board members said they’re in favor of on-campus COVID-19 testing, some voiced concerns about how the program is put in place.
Testing will also be available for employees, which will be convenient if it turns out that federal regulations requiring large employers to require routine tests for unvaccinated staff apply to schools. The added nursing staff will also be available to assist the district’s regular school nurses, especially with contact tracing, when they’re not dealing with COVID-19 testing.
“In addition to providing the testing for our employees, who are routinely exposed to a large number of children every day … it eliminates them needing to go to urgent care in the afternoon once they’ve already had a long day at school,” said Chair Libby Carter.
Board member Robert Levy suggested that offering COVID-19 testing at school might encourage parents to bring symptomatic children onto campus, and that school staff should “educate parents” before testing is offered.
“I think it’s important that we give our students access to testing and that we know which students have the disease and need to be out of school and the like. But as a practical matter, are we encouraging parents to send symptomatic children to school just to be tested?”
It’s not unheard of for students to arrive at school with flu or COVID symptoms. But Grimesey said that generally parents have followed public health guidelines during the pandemic, and that other districts with testing in place have not experienced an escalation in symptomatic students.
“We’ve heard of all of those cases, but I think that this is going to be a great opportunity for our school system,” said board member Pam Thompson.
The district is currently working toward hiring the necessary medical staff to implement testing, and has 10 nurses in the pipeline. Those hires are slated for formal board approval at its Nov. 8 regular meeting.
Administrators confirmed that procedure after Thursday’s meeting, prompted by questioning by board member David Hensley as to whether it’s within the superintendent’s authority to accept and operationalize the state grant.
Hensley suggested that board action might be necessary to move forward with implementing the testing program. He based that statement on board policies setting a $50,000 cap on deviations from its approved budget that can be acted upon without board approval.
“If we haven’t accepted the grant, that needs to stop pending legal review. If we have accepted the grant, then we still need legal review,” said Hensley. “Either way I think it needs action and approval of this board to accept the grant and make the expenditures.”
Grimesey said that he would seek a legal opinion and adjust accordingly, but that until the board voted he intended to continue planning for the testing program.
“Until there is a majority vote of the board, there is an authority that the superintendent carries and I do intend to carry that out,” said Grimesey. “Because I feel as though this presents such an important benefit for our students and our families and our employees, I don’t apologize for being enthusiastic about it and I will remain enthusiastic.”
Carter said in a statement on Friday that the district’s attorneys confirmed that Grimesey and other district staff can keep working to put a COVID-19 testing program in place. Hiring the needed staff, for which the state grant would reimburse Moore County Schools, will be subject to a board vote.
“Following questions raised by Board member David Hensley concerning an agreement entered into by MCS Superintendent Robert Grimesey, school system attorneys have confirmed that the agreement is lawful and that the superintendent has full authority to enter into and sign this agreement without prior approval of the Board,” Carter said.
“The school board retains the authority to hire or not hire employees whose positions are funded by the award, which would be up to 14 additional school nurses for the balance of the 2021-2022 school year.”
