Moore County Schools’ new operations officer is wasting no time in reexamining the district’s transportation system, including proposing a new set of bonuses to entice more school employees to add a bus route or two to their day.
Jenny Purvis stepped into the district-level role of executive officer for operations last month. After 10 years as principal at North Moore High School, she now oversees building maintenance and construction for Moore County Schools as well as transportation and the school lunch program.
Transportation has been something of an Achilles heel for the district for years — due in no small part to chronic bus driver shortages. Currently the district is understaffed by 13 drivers.
Moore County Schools has been far from alone in struggling to bring enough drivers on board to man its routes, however. The rural layout in much of the county and a state funding system that pushes local districts to fill every possible bus seat have only added long ride times to a litany of complaints over the years from unstaffed routes and unreliable pickup and drop off schedules.
Purvis told the board last week that meeting with employees and department directors during her first month on the job has helped identify several areas where the transportation system could stand improvement. The information management system used to plot bus routes had not been updated to reflect the changes in Moore County roads and housing developments in five years.
In many cases, ridership data for individual buses was incorrect in the system. That exacerbates delays in the event that a driver is absent. Substitute drivers are rarely available, so routes routinely have to be merged either in whole or in part.
“You know the growth that our county has seen in the last five years. There are many roads, housing developments that are not on that map,” said Purvis. “So when we are tasked to route, if we’re using that TIMS system and it’s outdated, there's a lot of that that has to be done manually.”
Purvis said that the district has contracted to have those maps updated using GIS data, and transportation staff are in the process of getting bus ridership information from each school.
Changes in the routes themselves could come later on. Purvis said that some long routes would be more efficient with “community” bus stops rather than stops at each student’s home. In some cases bus routes that only fill a bus to partial capacity could be combined so that middle and high school students are served on the same route.
But all of that can only go so far without growing Moore County Schools’ bus driver pool. Currently about 120 drivers work for the district, including 80 who drive both morning and afternoon routes. Of those, 30 are employed by the district full-time in an on-campus role during the school day.
This week, the school board will consider approving bonus pay designed to bring former drivers, or other school staff who already hold a commercial driver license, into the fold. The district consistently recruits for new drivers as well, but there’s usually several months of lead time involved to train and qualify with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
“Our drivers have really worked hard to fill the gap with the amount of drivers that we have: running extra routes, going back out, knowing that numbers in their buses have gone up, so we’re just looking at how can we reward those who are diligent and come back day after day and do what they’re asked,” said Purvis.
Bonuses proposed involve $10 every day a full-time school staff member also drives morning and afternoon routes and $50 for drivers who are behind the wheel every day for a month with no absences. The district’s hourly bus driver pay ranges from $15 to $18.60 depending on experience.
“We’re thinking about some creative ways to look at incentivizing our current employees to drive, even if it’s just on a substitute basis three or four times a month, or taking on a full-time route and appreciating our current drivers for the great job that they do,” said Superintendent Tim Locklair.
The measures are estimated to cost the district $35,000 per year for the monthly attendance bonus and $90,000 annually for the daily dual employee bonus — assuming 10 or 15 additional school employees start driving.
Administrators would like to implement both bonuses for the rest of the current school year on “a trial basis” to track the actual cost and whether they have the desired effect. Money for those bonuses would come from local county funding rather than state transportation funds.
“We need to be honest with (drivers) that this is something that we’re just going to try,” said Locklair. “No one wants something taken away once they have it, that’s human nature, but the key to it would be forthright, honest, transparent communication.”
Board members endorsed the intent behind the proposal, but Vice Chair David Hensley suggested that the district consider a more substantial bonus, so that drivers who qualify for both bonuses could see their income from driving increase by 10 percent.
“I don’t know if we can afford it,” he said. “Assuming the numbers are reasonable, that would be more in line with a meaningful incentive.”
Board member Philip Holmes pointed out that dual employees who add morning and afternoon routes to a full day as a teacher assistant or custodian already devote 12-hour days to the schools.
“I’m for this,” he said. “I think these bus drivers deserve every penny that we can give them.”
Back in 2019, the district briefly required “classified” support staff to work toward and test for a CDL. That ended up deterring potential employees, so the board has since lifted that measure.
Purvis said that she’s also working to create better communication between the district, individual schools and bus drivers. She is planning to add 30 minutes of paid non-driving time to drivers’ schedules each week so that they can check their Moore County Schools email accounts for current information.
She also said that discipline emerged as a concern from meetings with drivers, who in many cases aren’t informed of how rule infractions aboard their buses are resolved by the student’s school.
“Talking with some principals and (assistant principals), certainly things were happening on their end in terms of the discipline, but getting that back to the bus driver didn’t always happen,” said Purvis.
Moore County Schools has planned a series of community input meetings next month to open discussion of transportation and related issues. Meetings are scheduled March 7 at Robbins Elementary, March 14 at New Century Middle and March 22 at Southern Middle. All begin at 6:30 p.m.
“We’ve got to lean forward into this, because as Dr. Locklair said students don’t learn if they’re not in school and they’re not in school if we can’t get them there,” Hensley said. “That’s why we’ve got to put time, effort and resources into this.”
