From left, Will Herring, Moore County Schools Assistant Director for Technology, receives a grant award from the nVent (Aberdeen site) team: Ethan Matz, Brian Schauder, David Widman, Tony Hudson, Katrina Clark, Linna Hall and Natalie Gorensek.
On May 5, Pinecrest High School hosted the eighth annual Elementary Robotics Showcase for Moore County Schools.
The event featured hundreds of students representing every elementary school in the district. For the first time, the event included teams from Connect! Virtual Academy and the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills. The event was a culmination for students to demonstrate what they have learned in class and in after-school clubs this year.
The Elementary Robotics Showcase has been the centerpiece for Moore County Schools STEM program for nearly a decade. Through STEM, staff teach technical skills including math, engineering, and coding. Teachers also give students the chance to practice soft skills like collaboration, communication, and critical thinking.
This year’s theme was “Space.” Second and third grade student teams used Dash robots to intercept an incoming asteroid based on NASA’s 2021 Dart Mission. Fourth and fifth grade teams had to navigate a series of challenges ranging from surviving Mars to maneuvering through near Earth orbit.
In addition to the robotics action in the gym, the showcase had two presentations. Katrina Clark, Tony Hudson and their team from nVent presented a check to Moore County Schools for $7,000. The award will fund two scholarships per elementary and middle school for deserving students to attend STEM Camp this summer. nVent is a multi-national industrial corporation with a site in Aberdeen that produces electrical components.
In addition, Pinecrest High School senior Knox Butka was presented with the 2023 Frick Technology Achievement Award by Superintendent Tim Locklair, Ed Frick and Andrew Lyons. Knox will receive $1,250 to further her education in STEM as she pursues her interest in public health.
