Pay increases for custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other school support staff will still go into effect for the upcoming year — even if the county adopts its budget as proposed without increasing funding to the schools.
The Moore County Board of Education has budgeted $1.1 million to fund a new pay scale for those “classified” employees. Across the board, support staff would see their pay increase as they gain experience and log years of service to the district.
Moore County Schools formulated the proposed scale several years ago, but have been unable to successfully fund it in the last two budget cycles. The board included funding for those employees’ pay increases in the $34 million budget request to the county commissioners that they approved in March.
But the county’s proposed budget falls short of that with a $31.8 million allocation to the schools’ operating expenses. That’s unchanged from the current year’s funding level.
But on Monday school board members maintained, as they said when they opened budget discussions earlier this year, that better pay for classified staff would not fall by the wayside a third time.
This year the district is in the unusual position of having extra cash on hand that it can use to cover that gap: coronavirus relief funds.
Moore County Schools is in line to receive $25 million by the time all three rounds of federal COVID-19 relief have been disbursed through the state as Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funding. The school board has already voted to designate $2.4 million to “budget stabilization” in 2023 and 2024.
The schools have already used $1 million from the mid-2020 CARES Act to balance the current year’s budget when the county did not provide enough additional operating funds to offset fixed cost increases without the schools making cuts elsewhere.
Those expenses — including seven teachers, two assistant principals, two instructional support positions and six classified staff members — aren’t going anywhere, so the schools have planned all along to use another $1 million in COVID relief funds held back from the CARES Act to balance the upcoming budget.
But with a projected shortfall of about $2 million, based on the county’s proposed budget, the schools may use nearly all of the money they’ve earmarked from the more recent American Rescue Plan for everyday operating expenditures. In total, that’s $3 million in a single year rather than distributed over the next three, and there’s no expectation that further relief funds will be forthcoming.
The school board has approved a broader plan to spend those relief funds that puts $11.4 million toward deferred building needs and most of the rest toward addressing learning loss with summer learning programs and additional teacher assistants in second grade.
“I’ve talked to some very, very knowledgeable people in government, who seem to think that because we have these ESSER funds that we’re cash-rich. I assume that’s not the case,” said board member Robert Levy.
“What these ESSER funds are doing is, in a sense, rescuing both this board and the county from mostly neglect of our physical facilities for many, many years.”
Next year’s projected shortfall includes funding for the proposed classified salary scale, as well as $365,000 to keep teachers’ pay at the level set by the state. It also takes into account an expected increase in funding to charter schools of about $328,000.
“We have really committed ourselves to the $1.1 million for the classified staff,” said Chair Libby Carter. “It’s requiring us to make other cuts to make that happen, since our commissioners did not choose to allow us to give our staff a living wage. I just want to make sure that we continue to know that we’re sacrificing something else in order to do that.”
If the schools balance the upcoming budget with $3 million in federal coronavirus relief, that funding source will be effectively exhausted for the 2023 fiscal year — and the district’s expenses are expected to grow by another $1 million by that point.
That leaves the board with a financial “cliff” looming in the near future. That’s a possibility some board members aren’t willing to live with. Hensley said that the schools should consider making cuts now for the 2022 fiscal year to reduce the upcoming budget’s dependence on one-time relief funding.
“”The responsible thing to do, and not the responsible thing to do to get re-elected, but the responsible thing to do is pay the piper now,” said board member David Hensley.
“Don’t make it one giant cliff at the end. If this is going to be our reality, and hopefully it’s not, hopefully something will happen, but if this is going to be our reality let’s address it as soon as we can.”
The county is obligated to pay for charter schools’ operating costs at the same per-pupil level as the traditional public schools. That effectively guarantees that charter schools’ local funding will increase proportionate to their enrollment growth.
Money to cover that obligation is paid directly from Moore County Schools’ local budget. The district is projecting that $3 million, or about 10 percent of its local operating budget for next year, will shift to charter schools in connection with Moore County students enrolled there — who may or may not have previously attended the traditional public schools.
At the same time, the district is predicting that it will see its own enrollment grow by about 100 students next year.
So where it originally planned to distribute $2.4 million in COVID relief funds over the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years to help sustain locally-paid staff positions, the schools are now looking at using nearly all of that money in 2022 if the county adopts its budget as proposed.
As proposed, the county’s local allocation to the schools works out to $2,131 based on enrollment predictions for Moore County Schools and charter schools. That’s down from $2,185 this year.
The school board originally formulated its local budget request to include a fixed formula that would take into account enrollment growth and increases in the state’s funding to schools.
“It is absolutely, 100 percent unacceptable for per-pupil funding to decrease.The county commissioners have to realize and recognize the growth of enrollment in public school students in Moore County,” said Hensley.
“As it grows, if the pie doesn’t grow then you end up with less per student. So the attempt was to get the county commissioners focused on: last year you gave us $2,185 per student. That needs to increase each year, so that there’s a recognition of the growth of the student body within Moore County.”
State funding is overwhelmingly focused on salaries, but the district also pays about 150 teachers and other employees from its local funds in order to staff individual schools appropriately. So when the state increases pay to its employees, the district is forced to follow suit.
But the county’s proposed budget did not acknowledge that proposed formula.
“I did like the idea of having a set increase, the 3.77 percent that you had proposed. It would have given us the ability to continue to project in a much more efficient way than what we’re currently able to do,” said Carter. “So I’m sorry that was not embraced.”
The Moore County Board of Commissioners will hold a public budget meeting on June 15 and are scheduled to vote on their 2022 budget on June 17.
