Changes to school operations in response to the coronavirus pandemic have left even more uncertainties in Moore County Schools’ budget for the current year than usual.
Even so, the district is already planning for how it might make up projected shortfalls for the school year beginning in the fall of 2021.
North Carolina’s local school districts receive funding from the state based on the number of students they enroll in the beginning of each academic year. That number usually stabilizes enough to be counted about four weeks into the year.
So each district starts off with an estimated state funding figure based on its enrollment on the 20th day of prior school years. But the current year has been an outlier for districts across the state due to the pandemic and associated restrictions on how many students can be in classrooms and on campuses at one time.
Moore County Schools was projected to enroll about 13,000 students this fall after two years of enrollment growth. Between students attending class two days per week and those enrolled in fully remote learning through the district’s new Connect! Virtual Academy, the schools are serving closer to 12,600 students this year.
Ordinarily the state would reclaim funds in the event that a district is more than 100 students off its original enrollment projections. North Carolina’s legislature worked a one-year exemption for all of the state’s school districts into coronavirus relief legislation. But in any other year, being 400 students short might have cost the district about $1.5 million.
District administrators told the board on Monday, though, that the dramatic enrollment fluctuation will still be a factor next year.
“When we return to in-person instruction full-time, we anticipate a portion of those 400 students to return to Moore County Schools,” said Andrew Cox, Moore County Schools’ executive officer for budget and finance.
In the event a shortfall continues, the schools are moving to place about $800,000 in federal CARES Act funding in reserve for next school year.
“That money won’t be there then because the projection will be based on where we were at the beginning of this year,” Superintendent Bob Grimesey said.
Moore County Schools has received a total of about $4 million in state and federal coronavirus relief funds this year. Much of that has come with specific provisions for how it is to be spent, like new digital devices for remote instruction, distributing free student meals and mental health support.
With all of that factored in, the district’s budget is set to be about $6.8 million over what it was last year.
Included in that is about $1.8 million in federal coronavirus aid the district can spend at its discretion. That’s where administrators plan to earmark $800,000 to help cover potential shortfalls next year.
Another $1 million will go toward paying for seven teachers, two assistant principals, two instructional support positions and six classified support staff members to help cover the local funding shortfall forecasted well before the pandemic hit.
Moore County Schools received a similar level of county funding for the current year as it did for 2019-2020 — minus $739,000 that the schools got last year to run McDeeds Creek Elementary in its first year of operation. But costs going up this year included the hiring of four new kindergarten through third grade teachers, increased funding to charter schools and matching state-level teacher salary increases with local funds.
At the time that the county approved its own budget for 2020-2021, sales tax revenues were forecasted to decline due to the pandemic.
The end result for the schools budget was a shortfall of around $1.5 million even. That also didn’t account for original priorities of this past spring: to bring on more fourth- and fifth-grade teachers and implement a new pay scale for supporting employees like cafeteria workers, custodians and administrative staff.
School leaders hope to implement a bonus for those employees, using either relief funds or money from the district’s own savings. Offering a $350 bonus similar to what the state set for teachers and instructional staff would cost the district about $175,000.
“It’s the classified staff that have been doing, I’ll call it the ‘dirty work:‘ our maintenance, our food service workers, our bus drivers, our teacher assistants, the folks that are really making the schools run,” said board Chair Libby Carter.
The district is also planning to use $175,000 of its savings to pay the fall semester operating costs of Southern Pines Elementary and Southern Pines Primary. Both of those schools were originally scheduled to close this past summer, but have remained open until the new school off of Morganton Road opens in January.
