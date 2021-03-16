WoodmenLife is sponsoring its fifth “America Is…” Video Contest, which aims to foster patriotism in elementary school students and show pride in their school and community. Students and school representatives across the nation have the opportunity to win up to $2,500 for their school.

This year’s theme is “America, the Beautiful,” and classrooms in grades K through eighth can submit original, up-to-60-second videos illustrating the contest theme. Students featured in video entries must be wearing masks or other appropriate facial coverings, per CDC COVID-19 guidelines, to be eligible.

After such a unique year in 2020, WoodmenLife wants to provide a way for students to showcase their creativity and help give back to their schools at the same time. All elementary school classroom teachers, band directors, coaches, principals, and school-affiliated organizations are eligible to participate.

Videos can be submitted between March 15 and April 5 through the WoodmenLife corporate Facebook page. Voting for the winners will then take place April 7 through 12 on the same page, and the top three entries will be announced on April 15. The cash prizes are:

Grand Prize: $2,500

Second Place: $1,500

Third Place: $1,000

For full contest rules and details and to submit video entries, please visit Facebook.com/WoodmenLife.

