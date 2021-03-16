The state has made $7.9 million in federal coronavirus relief available for Moore County Schools over the next two years.
That funding is part of the $1.6 billion Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief package that North Carolina’s legislature allocated last month from the federal government’s December stimulus to public schools statewide.
This money is separate from money the district — and other local governments — are expected to get from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package recently approved by Congress and signed into law by President Biden.
The Pilot is analyzing projected allocations for Moore County, its municipalities and the school district, but early estimates show that new federal spending flowing into Moore County over the next several months could exceed tens of millions of dollars.
As for the state legislature’s relief package, Moore County Schools administrators estimated the $7.9 million allotment in the district’s proposed budget for the 2021-2022 school year, along with about $8 million in other federal funds.
The State Board of Education approved the individual allotments to individual school districts, which are based on the proportion of low-income students they serve, on March 5.
The money is expected to be available by July 1, and the schools will have until Sept. 30, 2023 to spend it. The State Board of Education has placed some limitations on how local school districts can spend this round of funding.
Some of those stipulated potential uses are related to the expenses of safely shifting students back to campus from virtual learning, including sanitation and cleaning supplies, devices that aid online learning and providing free meals to students who aren’t learning on campus.
The funding can also cover building improvements designed to reduce transmission of the coronavirus, like new ventilation or air purification systems.
State authorization to offer in-class instruction to middle and high school students with minimal social distancing came last week, a year after Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all schools in North Carolina to move to virtual instruction as the coronavirus pandemic set in.
Moore County Schools will move students in grades six through 12 back to campus full-time on March 29. They have been under a hybrid in-person and virtual program so far this academic year.
The state is also targeting this latest round of emergency education relief funding toward students whose learning has slowed under virtual or hybrid programs.
Some other uses outlined include afterschool and summer programs, and other activities that serve low-income students, students with disabilities and those learning English as a second language as well as students experiencing homlessness or living in foster care.
Funds can also support local school district’s efforts to track attendance and better engage students in distance learning activities.
The state has also given districts the option to allocate coronavirus relief funds to individual schools for use at their principals’ discretion.
