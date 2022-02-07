Moore County Schools has assembled a committee of parents and staff from around the district to weigh in on whether a vividly-detailed novel about a young transgender girl should remain on school shelves.
Staff at McDeeds Creek Elementary and Union Pines High reviewed Alex Gino’s “George” in response to a complaint filed in December. Both committees — McDeeds Creek’s also included two parents — defended the book’s place in their media centers.
That recommendation will now be reviewed by a 17-member media and technology advisory committee led by Mike Metcalf, the district’s interim officer for academics and student support services. The school board unanimously approved that committee’s composition as administrators recommended it during a special meeting on Thursday.
The committee is expected to work over the next month to review the novel and the school-level reports, then deliver its own recommendation in time for the board to consider it in March.
The school board has the final authority when it comes to sustaining or rejecting a challenge to books or other school materials.
“It is your ultimate decision, as a board, on what you want to do with the recommendation,” said interim Superintendent Tim Locklair.
“I want to thank our staff for their work with working through board policy, and I want to thank this committee of media specialists, teachers, school-based administrators, principals, teachers, parents, community members, and a student who have agreed to go above and beyond. … These are folks who are, again, working through the policy and willing to take a review of this request and this objection and bring back a report and recommendation.”
Board member Robert Levy suggested that the district may need a more “streamlined process," and that the procedure outlined in the school board’s policy may prove too onerous to be practical if the district ends up fielding challenges to multiple books.
“I don’t know how that works with the law and the like, but if we were to get five or six challenges for five or six pieces of curriculum, it would just overwhelm us so I am a little bit taken aback by the complexity of the whole thing,” Levy said. “I may disagree with the first evaluation, but it’s pretty comprehensive.”
Carthage resident Jim Pedersen filed the initial complaint contesting the suitability of “George” as school reading material. He has now appealed to the district for the higher-level review of the two schools’ recommendations. Pedersen does not have children enrolled in either school.
His first inquiry to members of the Moore County Board of Education concerned “George,” plus two other novels dealing with sexuality and transgender issues. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson called on local school districts to ban all three of them in a Facebook video last fall.
The other two books, “Gender Queer” and “Lawn Boy,” were not found in any classroom or library in the district. “George,” while available in two schools, is not required reading.
“George” was published in 2015 by Scholastic. The publisher recommends it for readers aged 8 to 12. The novel follows a fourth-grader who identifies as a girl named Melissa and devises a plan to portray the title character in a school production of “Charlotte’s Web.”
McDeeds Creek purchased the book for inclusion in its media center when the school opened in 2019. Union Pines added it to the collection this past April.
Committees assembled at both schools reported back to the district that they want to keep “George” on the shelves as part of a catalog of materials compiled to appeal to a range of student interests, represent diverse communities and present all sides of controversial issues. They also said that the novel’s anti-bullying and self-discovery themes offer positive value.
The book’s critics, including board member Philip Holmes, point to things like the novel’s description of genitalia, mention of “dirty magazines,” and one character’s crude allusion to a sex change operation to support their claims that it’s inappropriate for young children.
“The only reason someone would want to introduce children to internet porn and clearing their browser after an internet search is because they’re a pedophile that wants to groom young children,” Pedersen wrote in his most recent complaint.
The school board’s policies outline how the district deals with challenges to “instructional resources,” including books, used or otherwise available in Moore County Schools. With a challenge to the school-level decisions to retain “George” in place, the next step in that process is a district-level review.
In addition to Metcalf, the committee that will perform that review includes principals Jenny Purvis of North Moore High, Melonie Jones at Crains Creek Middle, and Shaun Krencicki of West End Elementary, three media specialists, one teacher each from Pinecrest, New Century Middle and West End Elementary, five parents including two with students at Union Pines and McDeeds Creek, and a Pinecrest senior.
“With the parent representation, we felt like we needed to go a step further and not necessarily have some of our parents that are routinely on the school advisory team or the school improvement teams,” said board Chair Pam Thompson. “We wanted to reach out to other parents that may not be so heavily involved in the day-to-day functionality of the school system.”
Administrators recommended staff for the committee in part based on years of experience in their positions. Most have been teachers or media specialists for at least 20 years, and all three principals each spent more than a decade in the classroom before becoming administrators.
Metcalf said that the three teachers recommended for the committee are certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, a valued credential that takes at least a year to attain. But the district encountered some reluctance when it came to recruiting teachers for the committee.
He said that administrators worked “throughout the weekend” to finalize Monday’s list.
“Frankly, we’ve had some that pulled out recently and we’ve had to encourage others to have the willingness to participate, so we really, really appreciate their willingness to participate in this particular committee,” Metcalf said.
