Among their first orders of business last year, the newly constituted Board of Education charged Pinecrest, Union Pines and North Moore high schools to recognize senior class valedictorians again after a brief hiatus in that honor.
Now the district has come up with a new system to identify those students in the event of a tie.
Valedictorians and salutatorians have traditionally been determined by weighted grade-point average. But Moore County Schools had phased out valedictorian and salutatorian honors due to changes in North Carolina’s grading policies.
Back in 2018, the school board decided to implement a Latin honor system recognizing all students who graduate with a weighted GPA of 4.25 or higher. School staff predicted at the time that changes in North Carolina’s grading policies would reduce the chances that a single senior would hold the highest grade point average upon graduation.
Those policies included the shift to a 10-point grading scale, widening the threshold of what is considered an ‘A,’ a ‘B,’ and so on. The weight given to grades in honors and Advanced Placement courses was also reduced around the same time.
Even so, administrative predictions have not come true. Each high school recognized an individual valedictorian based on grade-point average in 2021, the final year the previous school board allowed them to do so.
The new school board voted in December to again recognize valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2023 and beyond.
Administrators told the board on Monday that ties based on GPA alone are still possible. But they’ve come up with a tiebreaker system for the three high schools to use if that happens.
“It's very possible that we will have ties at the weighted GPA but by adding several other levels, including the ACT, that creates a tiebreaker,” said Mike Metcalf, chief officer for academics and student support services for the district. “That was discussed (in 2018) and the board decided not to move in that direction.”
Students tied for one of the top two spots based on weighted GPA alone will have their final grades averaged over their entire high school career. The student with the highest numeric grade average will be considered the top student.
If a tie still remains, it will be broken based on the students’ composite score on the ACT college entrance examination. All North Carolina high school juniors are required to take the ACT.
Any students still tied at that point would be considered co-valedictorians or salutatorians.
“It would be extremely, extremely rare that you would get down to a point of it being a tie,” said Kate Faw, Moore County Schools’ director for planning, accountability and research.
Per the board’s earlier vote, valedictorians and salutatorians will be given the traditional platform to speak at graduation and will also have their names displayed on perpetual plaques in their schools and Moore County Schools’ central office.
High schools will continue to use the Latin honor system in conjunction with valedictorian and salutatorian honors.
The board had also directed high schools to recognize the top Career and Technical Education student in each senior class. Moore County Schools’ CTE program includes course progressions to introduce students to, and begin training them for, fields like allied health, automotive technology and agriculture.
Staff have developed a rubric to identify those students as well, based on their ACT WorkKeys test score, the number of courses taken for credit, and membership and leadership in CTE organizations.
