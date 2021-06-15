Moore County Schools may be in the market for a new company to host surveys that gauge students’ social and emotional well-being and perceptions of their school environments.
The district has administered those surveys, and stored the results, through the Panorama Education platform for several years. But when the company’s contract came up for renewal on Monday night, several meeting attendees, along with recently elected school board members, described it as an “indoctrination platform” aiming to mold students into “social justice warriors.”
Those claims are based more on the company’s webinars and virtual workshops for teachers than the surveys Moore County Schools plans to conduct over the three-year term of the contract. The district would pay $184,300 for Panorama’s services over that time period.
Before starting in on their business agenda Monday night, the board heard from about 10 speakers who opposed the contract extension. At the core of the debate is resistance to the idea that public schools might teach Critical Race Theory: in short, the hypothesis that racism has persisted in American institutions throughout history to the detriment of minorities and still does.
Board members Robert Levy and David Hensley pointed to one of the company’s leaders having done economic development work in Cuba, and online webinars dealing with things like “equity, care, and connection” and “dismantling white supremacy” to suggest that Panorama is a vehicle for what Levy termed “really hardcore Critical Race Theory.”
“There’s a lot of movement toward this equity stuff throughout the educational community,” Levy said. “What I believe I was elected to do was to fight back against that.”
Hensley pointed out that Moore County Schools’ curriculum and instruction department currently links to Panorama’s freely available webinars in a seven-page document of online professional development options that teachers can pursue.
“It is completely disingenuous to say ‘Oh we’re thinking about implementing this,’ because we’ve already implemented it. It’s in your own documents,” said Hensley. “Again, the survey is a red herring. It’s to distract people from the real issue of the indoctrination and the training portion of Panorama, which is what the vast majority of people object to.”
Board member Ed Dennison said that he’s also perused the materials available on Panorama’s website and did not find any cause for alarm.
“I looked at the surveys. I’m only interested in the surveys we give to our children. I don’t care what the company does or anything,” said Dennison. “Their definition of equity was ‘freedom from bias or favoritism,’ I don’t know if that’s right-wing, left-wing or whatever. Their definition of ‘equitable’ was ‘dealing fairly and equally with all concerned.’ I don’t see anything wrong with doing this.”
In the past, Moore County Schools has used the Panorama Education platform’s capabilities to varying extents. Seth Powers, the district director for student support services, said that the district has considered using it for teacher equity training but there are no firm plans to do so as of now.
According to Powers, the platform’s most useful feature is the ability to store several years’ worth of data. From there, the platform allows administrators to extrapolate and identify trends over time and disparities between subgroups of students.
“We want to find a company that offers us the ability to look at this data longitudinally, to have it over the course of time, to be able to break it down and be able to look at our subgroups,” he said.
“There is a focus on equity and diversity throughout the country. So that is a part of Panorama’s platform. As I said, it’s not a part of the platform that we have used, but it’s there.”
Schools can craft surveys using questions provided by Panorama, as they have done with their social-emotional learning surveys. District staff write the questions for climate and culture surveys administered to students.
Moore County Schools’ Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which queried students about things like sexual behavior and drug use, has been based on questions from the Centers for Disease Control. The schools pulled back that survey this past year after an uptick in critical feedback from parents when it was presented for school board approval prior to administration.
Levy took issue with some aspects of the district’s more recent surveys as well.
“My concern is not these surveys so much, although it is a problem because they do give you a social score and the social score determines whether there will be intervention and the social score is very, very similar to what’s done in the PRC, that’s People’s Republic of China, where everyone gets a social score,” he said.
Powers said that the social-emotional learning surveys are based on state guidelines. They’re designed to assess students’ resilience and attitude toward personal growth. Climate and culture surveys gauge students’ perception of school safety, teacher-student relationships and whether they feel they’re a part of their school community.
“It’s most powerful for our principals, and to be able to see in their schools okay in what areas are my students very strong and in what areas are they weak, and how can I work with my teachers to help support those areas,” he said.
“Maybe a large portion of a particular school, I see that in my fourth-grade class the growth mindset related to these students and them being able to think that they’re capable of doing more and achieving higher, they’re not doing as well with that. Then there are some (professional development) strategies and things in place. that Panorama does help to provide, that teachers can use as a quick way to help students to grow in those areas.”
Both Hensley and Levy suggested that school staff should look into standalone survey platforms that could serve a similar purpose. Powers said that while the schools will keep data from past surveys administered in Panorama, it’s uncertain whether or not it will seamlessly transfer to a new platform.
Board member Stacey Caldwell also said that she’s looked into other survey platforms, and was the one to suggest delaying further discussion of Panorama’s contract until July, when staff can present potential alternatives. Earlier in the meeting, she said she’d prefer that the district administered surveys developed in-house rather than using questions supplied by a third party.
Caldwell’s motion passed by a 6-1 vote, with board member Pam Thompson opposed.
