North Carolina’s first comprehensive school safety training facility will get its start at Samarcand Training Academy in Eagle Springs in the coming weeks.
Gov. Roy Cooper, Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt and other state and local officials were on hand Tuesday for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools formal move to Samarcand.
The center’s interim training facility there will serve school staff and law enforcement officers for the next two years or so. A freshly renovated academic building will house the center’s director of training and host once- or twice-monthly classes. Training will be a collaborative effort between DPI and the state’s Department of Public Safety and Department of Justice.
“There are good things happening in our schools, but we all know that can potentially change in an instant. We owe it to these children, educators and parents to do everything we can to prevent violence in our schools and to be ready to respond and react immediately in the event that it does,” said Cooper.
“We owe it to our children to invest in our schools, and I look forward to working with everyone on this stage and everyone out in the audience to make sure that North Carolina schools are safe and that our children are able to be at school and ready to learn.”
Programs will eventually move to a 113-acre satellite campus about eight miles away in Biscoe. The state bought the former East Montgomery High School campus a year ago for $1.06 million, and it’s already being used for training.
The facility, which closed as a high school in 2020, will undergo extensive renovations, including new security fencing and roof repairs. Work is scheduled to be complete in late 2024. The General Assembly allocated just over $4 million to the project in its 2021 budget to buy and renovate the property, but more funding is expected in the next biennial cycle.
Existing Center for Safer Schools training on things like behavioral threat assessment, developing school risk management plans, and developing programs to educate students about the threat of gun violence and gang activity, will move to Samarcand.
“Thanks to our partners … the Center for Safer Schools has a physical space that will allow everyone in schools: teachers, support staff, administrators and school resource officers to train in as real an environment as possible,” Truitt said.
The center will take a multi-disciplinary approach to school safety: education, mental health and law enforcement. Programs will also deal with every aspect of school violence, starting with working to prevent it by training school staff to recognize “red flag” behaviors and appropriately address them.
Trainees will include school resource officers as well as municipal patrol officers, county deputies, and civilian school employees. They will be housed and fed at Samarcand while participating in training.
“We really want to look outside the box at every bit of possible training that can enhance teachers, principals, custodians, counselors, and then patrol officers as well as SROs, on responding to a school violence incident,” said Samarcand Director Matthew Rebuck.
“We want to look at what’s occurring in North Carolina and then benchmark it with some things that are occurring outside of North Carolina and decide then what’s best for North Carolina. We want to be on the cutting edge of the nation. That is the vision of all three (agencies).”
The Montgomery County satellite is expected to come online in phases over the next two years. When it’s fully up and running, it stands to be the first facility of its kind in the nation: a formerly operational school serving as a full-time training center.
“With everything going on, and the timing of everything, when East Mongtomery became available, it was like a lightbulb went off,” said former state Rep. Jamie Boles.
Boles, who previously represented Moore County for more than a decade, was one of the leading flag-bearers in the legislature for pulling Samarcand from the brink of ruin after its closure in 2011. It opened in 2015 as a statewide training facility for public safety employees statewide.
“It was like: this is what nobody in the nation is doing right now, so how can we incorporate training? If we train our officers to be professionals, then we stay out of the news,” said Boles.
Officers will practice simulated threat scenarios in the center’s halls, cafeteria, gymnasium, and playing fields. Training will also deal with the aftereffects of shootings and other violent incidents: reunifying families in the immediate aftermath and then helping victims cope as weeks and months go by.
“The entire campus can be used as a training facility because you don't know if you're going to have an incident break out on a football field, football game, baseball field, track, parking lot, auditorium, basketball court, you never know,” said State Rep. John Torbett (R-Gaston), another proponent of converting the old school into a training center.
“So to have a full, complete operational facility you can go in and do things that you can’t do on weekends at high schools that are typically leased or borrowed on the weekend … this facility will offer real-lifetime scenarios for the training of law enforcement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.