Moore County Schools Police are investigating social media activity by a Pinecrest student after multiple students reported it to the school.
Principal Stefanie Phillips emailed Pinecrest parents Tuesday morning stating that the school does not believe that the “concerning posts” constitute an imminent threat.
“We are proud of our students who alerted us of these posts,” the email read. “MCS Police is conducting an investigation and will have an extra presence on campus.”
The reported content was posted on Snapchat, an instant messaging platform popular with teenagers. The application is only accessible on smartphones and allows senders to limit the length of time a message can be viewed once the recipient opens it.
Rumors of potential violence that circulated at Pinecrest back in 2018, and prompted about 25 percent of students to stay home from school for a day, were also thought to originate on Snapchat but gained ground on other social media platforms.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.