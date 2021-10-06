TEASER Pinecrest High School Campus

Pinecrest High School (File Photograph/The Pilot)

Moore County Schools Police are investigating social media activity by a Pinecrest student after multiple students reported it to the school.

Principal Stefanie Phillips emailed Pinecrest parents Tuesday morning stating that the school does not believe that the “concerning posts” constitute an imminent threat.

“We are proud of our students who alerted us of these posts,” the email read. “MCS Police is conducting an investigation and will have an extra presence on campus.”

The reported content was posted on Snapchat, an instant messaging platform popular with teenagers. The application is only accessible on smartphones and allows senders to limit the length of time a message can be viewed once the recipient opens it.

Rumors of potential violence that circulated at Pinecrest back in 2018, and prompted about 25 percent of students to stay home from school for a day, were also thought to originate on Snapchat but gained ground on other social media platforms.

This is a developing story.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days