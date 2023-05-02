Moore County Schools administrators and school board members on Monday praised as “heroic” the Pinecrest staff and students who immediately reacted after a student was stabbed multiple times on the school’s campus Friday morning.
School staff gave the Board of Education a complete briefing on the incident in a closed session, added to its previously scheduled work session, on Monday. An abbreviated version of events was shared later in the board’s public meeting.
The event resulted in the arrest of a male student, who has not been identified due to his age. He is being held on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill at the Cabarrus Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
The suspect is accused of repeatedly stabbing Pinecrest junior Avery Slatcher in the auditorium parking lot shortly before the start of school, as students were arriving for the day.
The Pilot does not normally identify crime victims, but representatives for Slatcher’s family over the weekend posted her identity on social media, and a Go Fund Me page seeking public donations was set up to assist her family with ongoing expenses.
“Our students and our staff responded exceptionally to that situation, and we’re just very proud of their response and very appreciative of how they handled that and continue to handle that,” Superintendent Tim Locklair told the board on Monday.
Mike Metcalf, the district’s executive officer for academics and student support services, said that the attack happened as the victim was leaving her car in the parking lot — the attacker having already been dropped off.
“There were a lot of moving parts, a lot of things happening at the same time,” said Metcalf.
After striking the girl with “a large knife” multiple times, the suspect reportedly dropped the weapon and attempted to use her car to leave the scene.
But Metcalf said that another student pulled their vehicle in behind the victim’s car, forcing the suspect to flee on foot into the treeline. Meanwhile, an assistant principal and school counselor monitoring the area as students parked for the day radioed for a school resource officer and emergency medical assistance. Southern Pines Police Department responded to the incident along with Moore County Schools Police.
A student tried to use his shirt to cover the victim’s wounds. Several staff members, including Principal Stefanie Philipps, also tried to assist before the school nurse arrived, along with another nurse employed as a technical education teacher.
The nurses, equipped with a trauma kit, washed the victim’s wounds with saline and packed them before EMS arrived and took her to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Meanwhile, one of Pinecrest’s resource officers and a school counselor followed the attacker, who Metcalf said “was apprehended without resistance” having left his weapon in the parking lot.
That series of events occurred between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. Friday.
“We appreciate the wonderful and professional response,” said board Chair Rober Levy. “While we're obviously going to learn some things from this experience, it was as good and as professional as I believe this board could even imagine.”
Once school started, Pinecrest was placed in a modified lockdown to keep students in their first-period classes.
Around 10 a.m. parents were permitted to pick their children up from school if they chose. After that, students with cars on campus were allowed to leave with parent authorization.
Moore County Schools’ critical incident response team of counselors and social workers were also dispatched to Pinecrest that day to assist students or staff members in processing the incident.
The incident results in added security at Saturday’s school prom, as well as counselors being available at that event.
The Go Fund Me page for Slatcher had raised $64,000 of a $75,000 goal as of Tuesday morning.
"Avery is one of the sweetest people you will ever meet, an excellent swimmer, and a diligent employee. Avery falls between seven children and is a loving older sibling to her three sisters and one brother," reads the Go Fund Me description.
The page says that Avery was transported to UNC Hospitals for treatment and that her family is staying in Chapel Hill to be close to her for as long as possible.
The Slatcher family expressed their gratitude for the community support in a statement shared by Erin Grant on social media.
“Our sweet girl is still recovering in the hospital at this time. She has a long road ahead of her, but she is strong; she’s a fighter. I know it sounds cliche, but Avery truly is one of the kindest, best people I know. She is thoughtful, genuine and loving. It’s so hard to see her struggling, scared and in pain,” the post reads.
“Please gently remind your children that may see them in the schools that Avery’s siblings are also suffering from this horrific event. One of her sisters had to witness this happen. It will take a lot of time for our whole family to recover from this.
“We are also grateful for those who refrained from spreading misinformation and for those that tried to keep others from doing so. This is something no parent and no person should ever have to experience no matter their role or involvement.
'We will be eternally thankful for the kindness and generosity of this community, our friends, and our family. The donations that were so selflessly given have lifted a huge burden from our family during this difficult time."
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
