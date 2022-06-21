Families nationwide have had a two-year reprieve from worrying about lunch money and the status of their children’s cafeteria accounts. Starting this fall, Moore County Schools students who don’t qualify for free or reduced-price meals may be paying more than ever.
About 90 percent of school districts around the country have provided breakfasts and lunches at no charge to all of their students, regardless of parental income, under federal free meal policies put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those waivers are set to expire at the end of this month.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture regulates and funds public schools’ child nutrition programs. Reimbursements to local districts for every meal served, along with fees collected for meals and the sales of supplementary items — snacks, bottled water and carbonated juice — have to support each district’s meal program in full: from the cost of food, utensils and lunch trays to the wages of cafeteria workers and replacement of kitchen equipment.
Those costs have risen across the board in the last year. The ultimate cost of food inevitably varies depending on how much food the district actually buys throughout the year. But the $1.4 million quote from regular supplier Sysco Raleigh that the Moore County Board of Education approved last week for the 2022-2023 school year was 17 percent higher than it has been in previous years.
The child nutrition department will also be paying its more than 90 workers higher wages now that North Carolina has implemented a $15-an-hour minimum wage for all public school support staff starting July 1.
A handful of school systems around North Carolina have already announced increases in school meal prices above what they charged back in 2019-2020. In the last few weeks the school boards in neighboring Harnett and Cumberland counties approved 50-cent increases in meal prices for the upcoming year.
For now, Moore County Schools’ child nutrition department is waiting to find out how much funding it can expect to receive from the USDA in the upcoming year before recommending similar measures. Local districts receive a varying federal reimbursement for each meal served depending on whether it’s free or reduced-price, or a fully-paid meal.
“It’s a concern for every school district in the state that meal prices more than likely will have to be increased,” Interim Superintendent Tim Locklair told the school board earlier this month.
“Child nutrition is a self-sustaining fund that cannot operate in the negative. It is something that we have to take a real broad, deep look at.”
The USDA usually releases its reimbursement rates in July, so administrators don’t expect to make a firm proposal to raise meal prices until August.
Waivers in effect for the last two years funded every meal at the highest reimbursement rate, so no students were charged. As part of the “seamless summer” option, which expanded the program that supports Moore County Schools and other local nonprofits in providing free lunches to anyone under the age of 18 during the summer months, the USDA also increased that reimbursement to $4.56 per meal.
Jan Lovelady, Moore County Schools’ director for child nutrition, said that in a normal year her department receives 55 to 80 cents more income from each meal provided for free than it does for meals sold to “full-pay” students.
“In most cases the reimbursement for a free or reduced lunch is higher than the combination of the reimbursement and the amount that the students pay for a paid lunch,” she said.
Even though school meals were almost completely federally subsidized, Lovelady said the program felt the pinch of supply shortages and rising food and delivery costs this past year. Over the winter the district had to source things like lunch trays and disposable cutlery from new vendors.
Now the cost of food is the most volatile part of the equation. Citing unexpected circumstances beyond their control, suppliers have raised prices on many items beyond what they quoted a year ago.
“We are getting weekly, sometimes daily information with forces majeures that the manufacturers are having to raise prices on what they bid on,” said Lovelady. “There’s no getting around it. Their costs have gone up, there’s no way they can give us the product for what they bid. The only option is for the price to increase or we don’t get the product at all, and that’s not an option.”
There’s only so much room for compensation when an item like hot wings, which the schools eliminated from their lunch rotation early in the year, starts to price each plate well beyond the reimbursed rate. To qualify for federal funding at all, schools are bound by National School Lunch Program standards for the amount of things like dark green vegetables and red or orange vegetables served in a week.
Over the last two years the proportion of Moore County Schools students eligible for free and reduced-price meals has hovered around 35 percent. That figure, and the associated USDA reimbursements for meals provided to those children, is another element in calculating what the other 65 percent of children will be charged for meals.
“Our goal is to provide the meals at the lowest rate that we possibly can,” said Lovelady. “So once we find out what the USDA is going to do we’re going to work with finance and let the board know what would be in the best interest of the program.”
Lovelady said that families have continued to submit income verification forms despite meals being free to all students. The children of families who receive SNAP benefits are automatically eligible.
As of 2019-2020, Moore County Schools charged $1.25 for breakfast, $2.50 for lunch in elementary in middle schools and $2.75 for lunch in high schools. Students who qualify for reduced-price meals pay 40 cents for lunch. They receive breakfast for free with North Carolina picking up the 30-cent tab.
“About 90 percent of school districts around the country have provided breakfasts and lunches at no charge to all of their students, regardless of parental income, ” Why am I taxed to feed someone else’s children? No one else fed mine. We sent them to school each day with a bag lunch, the cheapest meal of the day. That’s what parents do - feed their children - a radial concept for some, it seems. If you can’t afford to feed your children, don’t have kids! Sheesh!
